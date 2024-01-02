Weather update: Severe thunderstorms in two provinces, Northern Cape faces high fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 3 January.

The weather service has warned about severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, severe lightning, large hail and strong damaging winds in two provinces and extremely high fire danger in the Northern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 3 January

Residents of the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the northern and eastern interior of the Eastern Cape have been warned of severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, severe lightning, large hail and strong damaging winds.

Fire danger

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 3 January

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy and warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south-west.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “extreme.”

Therefore, residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy weather in places in the morning with fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon, except in the extreme north-east but scattered over the Highveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in places in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley, but scattered over the south-central parts. It will be hot in the southwest.

North-West province:

A day of partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions awaits the residents of the North West province, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog in the extreme east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers scattered in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

There will be partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. It will be very hot in the north.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather along the south coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east. It will be hot to very hot in places over the interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Conditions are expected to be cloudy in the south with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. Light rain is expected along the coast in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy in the south with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered over the interior. Light rain is expected along the coast in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers expected in the west, otherwise isolated, except in the north-east.