SA Weather Service issues level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms in Eastern Cape

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms over the Amatole district municipality (except Ngqushwa local municipality), Emalahleni local municipality, Enccobo local municipality, Intsika Yethu local municipality, Lukhanji local municipality, and Sakhisizwa local municipality, on Thursday.

According to the weather service, residents in these areas should watch out for localised damages to property and localised disruption to livelihoods.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated evening showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog over the Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the western Highveld. It will be cool to warm but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-west.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Fine along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be extremely hot in the extreme north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy in the west and south in the morning and the evening, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, but cool along the coastal areas. It will be very hot over the Central Karoo where it will be extremely uncomfortable.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and hot, but warm along the coast becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms, spreading to the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and hot, but warm along the coast becoming partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, spreading to the coast from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in places. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected over the extreme south-western parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.