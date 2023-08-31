Weather roundup: Sunscreen ready? What to expect on 1 Sept

Clear skies for most parts, but extreme fire danger conditions and isolated showers in select areas. Get the latest weather forecast here.

As the calendar flips to September, the South African Weather Service has good news for most parts of the country – largely clear and sunny skies.

That said, extreme fire danger looms over the North-West province and the southern regions of the Free State.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 1 September

While most of South Africa will enjoy fine weather, precautions should be taken in regions with extreme fire danger warnings and elevated UVB Sunburn Indices.

Saws’ forecast for tomorrow is broken down by city, not province. Here’s to expect in your region.

Pretoria

In Pretoria, residents can look forward to a bright and sunny day with temperatures varying from cool in the early morning to warm in the afternoon.

Sun-worshippers, however, should beware – the UVB Sunburn Index is projected to be very high.

Johannesburg and surrounds

Johannesburg, too, will revel in clear skies, though slightly cooler than Pretoria, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 6°C to a maximum of 26°C.

Vereeniging will experience similar conditions, albeit with the mercury oscillating between 5°C and 27°C.

Cape Town

While inland areas enjoy the sun, Cape Town presents a contrasting picture with a mix of clouds and sun.

Temperatures will hover between 8°C and 15°C, and light to moderate westerly to southwesterly winds are expected to blow throughout the day.

The UVB Sunburn Index is rated as moderate.

George

Residents here will wake up to isolated morning showers and partly cloudy skies, which will eventually make way for clearer skies by afternoon.

Winds will blow moderate to strong from westerly to south-westerly directions, with temperatures between 9°C and 15°C.

Gqeberha and East London

Gqeberha and East London are forecasted to have cloudy mornings featuring isolated showers and rain, with temperatures between 9°C and 16°C, and 13°C and 17°C respectively.

Fresh to strong south-westerly winds are anticipated to sweep through both cities.

Mbombela

Mbombela residents can expect a warm day with temperatures scaling from 11°C to 28°C.

Though the day will start sunny, some cloud cover is expected to roll in during the afternoon.

Polokwane, Mahikeng, and Vryburg

Polokwane, Mahikeng, and Vryburg will see fine weather and high temperatures, touching 30°C in Mahikeng.

Bloemfontein, Kimberley, Upington

Bloemfontein and Kimberley are also set to experience agreeable weather with highs of 24°C.

Meanwhile Upington will see a cooler day, with temperatures ranging from 5°C to 20°C.

Durban

Durban’s weather will start fine but become cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon.

Moderate north-easterly winds are predicted to shift to moderate to fresh south-westerly winds by morning.

Temperatures will range between a warm 15°C and 21°C, with a high UVB Sunburn Index warning.

Richards Bay and Pietermaritzburg

Richards Bay and Pietermaritzburg will experience similar trends, albeit with slightly different temperature profiles – fine during the day and cloudy in the afternoon with moderate winds.

For more details and updates, visit the South African Weather Service website or dial *120*7297#.