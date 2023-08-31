6 stories you need to read about the JHB CBD fire

South Africa was left stunned by one of its biggest tragedies in recent years when a fire at a building...

The fire started in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

South Africa was left stunned by one of its biggest tragedies in recent years when a fire at a building in the Johannesburg CBD left more than 73 people dead and over 50 injured.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said seven children died in the fire that started in the early hours of Thursday morning at a five-storey structure in the city.

Several local and national government officials have spoken in the aftermath of the tragedy, while eye-witnesses and emergency services detailed the devastation they saw in the moments after the fire broke out.

Here are just six stories you need to read about the disaster:

Panicking Joburg CBD fire victims were ‘squashed against closed gate’

City of Joburg MMC for public safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku said the devastation was made worse by a locked security gate, which led to dozens being crushed to death.

“A gate was closed, so people couldn’t get out. When firefighters came in they saw people who were being smashed against a security gate”.

While an eye-witness described bodies lying on the floor and “a big noise and people crying” as the fire spread.

READ MORE: Panicking Joburg CBD fire victims were ‘squashed against closed gate’

City officials slam ‘cartels’

Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said the building was owned by the city, but was leased to a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and later “hijacked”.

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile said hijacked buildings were widespread because of a “chronic problem” of housing in the province.

Transport MMC Kenny Kunene alleged some NGOs work with syndicates that hijack buildings to prevent evictions.

READ MORE: Joburg CBD fire: City official slams NGO over hijacked buildings litigation

‘Joburg CBD building turned into informal settlement’

Mulaudzi said the number of fatalities said the building was turned into an informal settlement with over 80 shacks. He said the fire spread rapidly because of combustible materials used in building the structures.



A preliminary investigation to determine what caused the fire will be done after firefighting operations are concluded.

READ MORE: ‘Joburg CBD building turned into informal settlement’ − EMS

Seven children among the dead

Mulaudzi confirmed a one-year-old was among those killed in the fire.

A resident told Newzroom Afrika at least one child was still missing and another was fighting for their life.

The injured were taken to health facilities across the city, where they were treated for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

READ MORE: Seven children among at least 73 killed in Joburg CBD fire

Gift of the Givers to the rescue

NGO Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said team members received calls from emergency services early on Thursday morning for assistance.

“Gift of the Givers will support the firefighters with a range of refreshments and energy foods and will work in association with the City of Johannesburg to see how best to assist the victims once the fire is under control and alternative accommodation has been sourced,” said Sooliman.

READ MORE: Gift of the Givers assisting in Joburg CBD fire

President Ramaphosa: Tragedy must never be repeated

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said President Cyril Ramaphosa was being kept updated on the tragedy and would soon visit the scene.

Speaking later in the day, Ramaphosa offered his condolences and called for a united response to help those affected.

READ MORE: President Cyril Ramaphosa ‘being updated’ on Joburg CBD disaster, offers condolences