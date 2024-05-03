Weather update: Most of SA warm and fine tomorrow

Here's what weather you can expect on Saturday.

Aside from a little fog, wind and showers in some provinces, most of South Africa is expected to be warm and fine on Saturday.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging interior winds resulting in localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes over the eastern parts of Northern Cape and extreme western parts of Free State.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, north-eastern parts of Western Cape, extreme western parts of Free State and northern parts of Eastern Cape.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Mpulanga:

Morning fog patches over the Highveld and escarpment, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy in the east in the morning, otherwise fine and warm.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy in the extreme east at in the morning, otherwise fine and warm. It will be windy in the extreme south-west.

Free State:

Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy over the extreme south in the afternoon.

It will be windy in the west.

Northern Cape:

Fine, windy and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the extreme west where it be cool.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly south-westerly in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Morning fog along the the West Coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

It will be windy over the Central Karoo from the late morning. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly reaching strong along the south-west coast in the afternoon, otherwise light to moderate south-westerly becoming light and variable by the evening east of Stillbaai.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine and hot to very hot, but partly cloudy and warm along the coast with morning fog and isolated evening showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly reaching strong in places in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the interior. It will be windy in places over the interior, becoming cloudy in the south-west in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be Light northerly, becoming moderate northeasterly, but fresh south-westerly from the south in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy in the east with morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly reaching strong in places south of Richards Bay.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High