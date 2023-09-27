Weather: Thunder, fog across multiple provinces on 28 Sept

As we move further into the year, the SA Weather Service (Saws) has provided essential updates for September 28, 2023, to help residents prepare for the day ahead.

The most urgent weather warning at this time is a fire hazard warning.

Weather warnings: 28 September

According to the Saws, residents along the west coast of Namakwa in the Northern Cape should be on high alert.

The area is facing extremely elevated risks of fire, marking it as a priority for precautionary measures.

Authorities advise locals to be vigilant, especially when dealing with open flames or disposing of cigarettes.

The warning is a crucial reminder of the ever-present dangers associated with fire during certain weather conditions.

The SA Weather Service issued no impact-based warnings at the time of publishing.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province tomorrow:

Gauteng:

Expect a mix of fog and cloud cover over the highveld during the morning hours, along with isolated instances of morning thunderstorms.

The UVB sunburn index in Gauteng is projected to be moderate.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog will cover the Highveld and escarpment areas.

Otherwise, anticipate cloudy and cool conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms over the lowveld.

Limpopo:

Morning fog will be present along the escarpment, transitioning to isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Conditions are expected to become partly cloudy and cool, although warmer weather is likely over the Western Bushveld.

North-West Province:

The west will experience fine weather while the rest of the region will be partly cloudy and warm.

Isolated morning showers and thundershowers are anticipated in the extreme eastern parts of the province. Localized morning fog is also expected.

Free State:

The eastern areas will have morning fog patches. Expect partly cloudy skies and cool to warm temperatures.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are likely in the extreme east; however, western areas will remain fine.

Northern Cape:

Cool to warm temperatures are anticipated.

Coastal regions will experience fresh to strong winds from the south to southeast.

Western Cape:

Weather conditions will be fine, cool to warm.

Coastal winds will generally be moderate to fresh and will move from an easterly to southeasterly direction.

The UVB sunburn index is expected to be high.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Morning fog is anticipated in the northern regions. Overall, the weather will be fine and cool.

Coastal winds will be light to moderate, mainly easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

The morning will start off cloudy, turning partly cloudy later.

Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh, shifting from southwesterly to southeasterly by afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog is expected over the interior.

Otherwise, partly cloudy conditions and isolated thundershowers are likely, particularly in the northeastern region.

Coastal winds will shift from southerly to easterly by the afternoon.

The UVB sunburn index is anticipated to be low.