Possible severe thunderstorms expected in Gauteng, Joburg EMS on alert

Heavy downpours, localised flooding and gusty winds have been forecast.

Gauteng residents have been warned about possible severe thunderstorms expected to hit the province on Wednesday.

Regional weather forecaster Gauteng Weather shared the warning on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

“The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning for the possibility of severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, from 12:00-23:00.”

It warned of possible heavy downpours, localised flooding and gusty winds.

⚠️ ALERT: THE SA WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WARNING FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS!!!



📆WHEN: WEDNESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2023



⏰TIME: 12:00-23:00



📍AREA: ENTIRE GAUTENG



🔴POTENTIAL THREATS:

•HEAVY DOWNPOURS

•LOCALISED FLOODING

•GUSTY WINDS Read more Rescue efforts to resume for school group stranded by flood waters at Oudtshoorn resort September 27, 2023

Saws also issued impact-based warnings for Gauteng including Johannesburg, Randfontein, Tshwane Meyerton, Kempton Park, and other areas across the country.

Gauteng

“Localised damages to temporary structures, localised flooding of susceptible roads and minor vehicle accidents [is forecast].”

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo told The Citizen its teams were expected to be on high alert during the wet weather conditions.

“Motorists are urged to keep their lights on and maintain a safe following distance.”

ALSO READ: Gift of the Givers step in to provide aid for flood-hit Western Cape

Other areas

“A yellow level 2 warning for waves and winds is expected along Eastern Cape coast, leading to difficulty in navigation at sea and localised disruption to harbours and ports.

“A yellow level 4 warning for damaging waves and winds are expected along the coast between Port Edward and Richards Bay in the morning,” Saws said.

Western Cape mop up

Meanwhile, as mop-up operation and damage assessment was underway in the Western Cape after devastating storms. Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers said it had received many calls for help.

Heavy rain and gale-force winds lashed several communities over the long weekend causing widespread flooding and destruction.

At least eight fatalities were linked to the impact of the weather.

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said the organisation will be assisting those affected by the floods.

“Gift of the Givers teams split into three divisions to respond to the huge deluge and flooding in the Western Cape yet it was impossible to reach all communities simultaneously. The affected areas are vast affecting more than 10 000 people in various communities along the N1, N2 and R60,” he said.

ALSO READ: Don’t take any chances – Winde’s weather warning