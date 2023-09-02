Tomorrow's weather forecast for South Africa includes warnings for damaging winds and extreme fire conditions in various regions.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) weather forecast for tomorrow includes warnings for potentially damaging winds and an extremely high risk of fire in various parts of the country.

Stay updated and take necessary precautions. Here’s what you need to know about tomorrow’s weather warnings.

Weather forecast, 3 September

Saws said light rain can be expected along the southeast and east coast of the country, as well as the adjacent interior and the southern regions of the Western Cape.

An extreme high fire danger warning is also in effect for the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, North-West, Free State, and the north-eastern regions of the Eastern Cape.

The municipalities of Blouberg and Lephalele in Limpopo are also on alert.

Damaging winds

A Yellow Level 1 Warning has been issued for damaging winds over the central and western parts of the Free State, as well as the west and south-west regions of the North West.

The same warning extends to the eastern and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, and the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

This warning anticipates the blowing of loose debris, challenging driving conditions for small and high-sided vehicles, and increased risk of veld fires.

Provincial weather forecast

Two provinces – Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal – were flagged for ‘very high UVB sunburn indices’.

Both provinces have UV ratings between 8 and 10, which means a high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure.

UV sunburn risk

Extra protection will be needed, and residents are advised to stay hydrated and “be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon”.

“If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses, and generously apply a minimum of SPF-15, broad-spectrum sunscreen on exposed skin”.

An UV rating of 8 also warns of “very high risk of sunstroke for the elderly and children”, according to Afriwx.

Gauteng

Residents can expect fine and warm conditions, but be care: the very high UVB sunburn index means you’ll need extra protection against the sun.

Mpumalanga

The weather will be fine and warm, becoming hot in the lowveld.

Limpopo

Residents in Limpopo can expect fine and warm to hot conditions for most part of the day.

North-West Province

The north-east will be fine, while the rest of the province will experience partly cloudy, windy, and warm to hot conditions.

Free State

Partly cloudy skies with windy and warm conditions can be expected in the Free State.

Northern Cape

The south and east regions of the Northern Cape will see partly cloudy skies. The rest of the province will experience fine and cool to warm conditions.

Coastal wind will be light and variable, turning moderate and southerly to south-easterly in the afternoon.

Western Cape

Cloudy to partly cloudy skies and cold to cool conditions can be expected for most of the province.

Coastal winds will be light and variable east of Witsand and north of Cape Columbine, becoming moderate to fresh and turning southerly to south-easterly later on.

The UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of Eastern Cape

The morning will start off cloudy, turning partly cloudy and then cool as the day progresses.

Coastal winds will be light south-easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly by the evening.

The eastern half of Eastern Cape

Clouds will cover areas south of the escarpment in the morning, with light rain along the coast and adjacent areas.

Conditions will become partly cloudy and cool.

Coastal wind will be moderate and from the north-east.

KwaZulu-Natal

Morning fog patches will be present over the interior, with rain expected in the eastern parts. The afternoon will turn partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming moderate and westerly to south-westerly in the south by the afternoon.

The UVB sunburn index is expected to be very high.