Gift of the Givers to provide clothing and food to Joburg fire victims

The devastating fire in the Johannesburg CBD claimed the lives of 77 people

Gift of the Givers also assisted the firefighters who fough t the blaze. Photo: Gift of the Givers

NGO, Gift of the Givers, is continuing their support for the victims of the devastating fire in the Johannesburg CBD that claimed the lives of 77 people.

The Usindiso building, located on the corner of Albert and Delvers streets in Marshalltown, was gutted in the early hours of Thursday in what has been described as one of the worst tragedy’s to have hit Gauteng’s economic hub.

Aid

Gift of the Givers founder Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman said they will be provided much needed assistance to those in need.

“We will be providing mattresses, blankets, bottled water and new clothes to those 60 people and others who came a day or two later. Initially only 190 people moved to shelters, others refused to take the buses that were provided for them.

“They were afraid they would be moved to transit camps and from there deported from the country. Others wanted to stay at the sight of the fire to try and salvage whatever of their possession was available in the building,” Sooliman said.

Food and support

Sooliman said Gift of the Givers will also feed those who have been affected by the tragedy.

“We will support them this evening with meals for the next few days until a decision is made as to their future.”

Gift of the Givers initially assisted the firefighters who battled the blaze with energy drinks, bottled water, energy foods and hot meals, Sooliman said.

“We thank everybody who came out and supported the firefighters, the police, the victims and their families. And a special thanks to those groups that are making burial arrangements for those who have passed on with a dignified burial.”

“This is indeed a huge tragedy and requires a deeper investigation into hijacked buildings in Johannesburg and throughout the country, and the law has to take its course to prevent this kind of tragedy in the future ever again,” Sooliman said.

