Wet weather to persist across SA until Saturday

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain in parts of the Free State.

Flash flooding, poor driving conditions, and disruption of municipal services, and some communities can be expected in the Fezile Dabi and Thabo Mofutsanyana regions.

Disruptive rain

The weather service also forecast disruptive rain over the western parts of the North West, central parts of Free State and the north eastern parts of Northern Cape on Wednesday.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours, strong gusty winds, large amounts of small hail as well as excessive lightning is expected over the interior of Namakwa over the Northern Cape, the eastern interior of the Western Cape and the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Khai-Ma Municipality in the Northern Cape.

Yellow level 2 warning: thunderstorms: N and W Cape: 2 November 2022 pic.twitter.com/4Zo2gJGD16— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 1, 2022

Wednesday’s weather forcecast

Gauteng: Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cool but cold in places over the escarpment with isolated scattered showers and thundershowers in the south west, otherwise isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo: Cloudy and cool but cold in places over the central parts with scattered showers in the south west, otherwise isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West: Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east.

Northern Cape: Fine along the coast in the morning where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers but isolated in places in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, becoming south to south-westerly in the afternoon.

Western Cape: Cool along the south coast, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly along the south and south-west coast otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy to cloudy and warm with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, spreading to the coast towards sunset. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy to cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon thunderstorms over the interior, spreading to the coast as isolated thunderstorms. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate easterly to south-easterly north of Richards Bay at first, otherwise north-easterly freshening in the south in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

