Disruptive rain and flooding expected in Free State and North West

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a level 4 warning for disruptive rain in the eastern parts of the Free State that could lead to flooding.

Damage to property, infrastructure, loss of livelihood and livestock is expected in parts of the province on Tuesday.

The weather service also forecast disruptive rain leading to pooling of roads over the western parts of North West, central parts of Free State and the north eastern parts of Northern Cape on Tuesday.

There will be high fire danger conditions expected over the Matzikama and Overstrand municipalities of the Western Cape as well as the Kai !Garib municipality of the Northern Cape.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers from the

afternoon.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cold with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the Highveld.

Limpopo: Warm in the extreme south, otherwise cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West: Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershower but widespread in the west.

Free State: Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the north and east.

Northern Cape: Cloudy with fog patches along the coast in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

Western Cape: Very hot along the West Coast, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershower. The wind along the coast will be fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool to warm with light rain along the coast and adjacent areas, but isolated showers and thundershowers in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but

scattered in the east from afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly becoming moderate to fresh by afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cold in places over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered

showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate easterly to

south-easterly, becoming north-easterly from the south in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low

