Western Cape crime intelligence boss Mzwandile Tiyo dismissed

The dismissal of Tiyo is a major step in removing 'undesirable elements within SAPS', says Cameron.

The head of crime intelligence in the Western Cape, Mzwandile Tiyo, has been dismissed from the South African Police Service (SAPS) following a Section 34 inquiry into his fitness to hold office.

The chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on police, Ian Cameron, welcomed Tiyo’s dismissal.

“The dismissal of Tiyo is tangible proof that misconduct of any form will not be accepted within the service. This is the first step in regaining credibility in the eyes of the community and will assure the people that SAPS will conduct their work ethically and within the code of conduct.”

Inquiry

Cameron said the dismissal of Tiyo follows a Section 34 inquiry to establish his fitness to hold office following allegations that he lost both a laptop and a firearm and used crime intelligence resources to find the people who had stolen them and assaulted them.

“It is unacceptable that a law enforcement officer unilaterally abused state resources to hide their misdeeds. The fact that the state assets were stolen at a tavern point to sheer disregard for the office he holds.”

Cameron said that criminal proceedings, which include charges of kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice, are also still ongoing.

“It is the same General Mzwandile Tiyo of whom was reported in the media as far back as 2013 “had instructed officers not to open rape cases, but rather to record them as inquiries”.

Justice

Cameron called for the completion of the criminal investigation and prosecution of Tiyo to ensure that “justice is served and that the rule of law reigns.”

“The portfolio committee is steadfast in its belief that one of the first pillars in repositioning the SAPS is the removal of rogue and unethical police officers who negatively impact on the credibility of the police.

“This is a good start, and we hope many similar actions will be taken against other officers that operate outside of the code of conduct and the law,” Cameron said,

Cameron congratulated the Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu for “actual implementation of the promises he made when he delivered the 7th administration’s priorities.”

