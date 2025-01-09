Western Cape fires: Langa victims receive emergency housing relief amid ongoing crisis

The Western Cape fires left over 1000 people homeless.

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane and Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza distribute fire kits to victims in Langa Picture: @The_DHS, X page.

Multiple informal settlements across the Western Cape have been devastated by fires during the holiday period. Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane and her deputy counterpart Njabulo Nzuza visited Langa on Wednesday to address the ongoing emergency response.

The minister reported that 307 households were destroyed in Langa’s Joslovo community in the December 26 fire. So far, 51 fire kits have been distributed.

This response is part of a broader effort to help more than 1 200 households affected by fires since 18 December.

“Our statistics don’t really work the way Home Affairs will,” Simelane explained to the media.

She added that numbers continue to rise, noting: “Dunoon is burning as we are speaking here. So, our figures will always increase.”

Western Cape fire ongoing relief efforts

The distribution process requires thorough verification of beneficiaries. Many residents need Home Affairs documentation or police affidavits. Priority goes to vulnerable groups.

“We started really with either the mothers of young children, disabled, old… the extra sensitive and the care that they need,” Simelane said.

Other affected areas have received aid. Tonon lost 155 households. Stellenbosch’s Kayamandi saw approximately 89 structures destroyed.

Strand reported 87 affected households. These areas have completed their distributions.

Watch: Ministers of Human Settlements oversee fire kits handover in the Western Cape

Western Cape fires need long-term solutions

Simelane was clear about the current approach’s limitations. “This is not sustainable. I’m not hoping that in December next year when we’re facing the fires, we’ll still be utilising this [approach],” she stated.

The minister called for a new strategy. This would include land purchases and high-rise buildings to address overcrowding. Basic infrastructure is also lacking in many areas.

“You can’t find even areas where we will put people at risk for them to be able to utilise and bring back their dignity,” Simelane explained.

She noted that many areas lack basic facilities like creches.

Infrastructure and safety concerns

Poor infrastructure increases disaster risks.

Simelane described a recent incident involving transformer fires. “When one shack caught fire, the transformer caught fire, and about eight transformers per day. That’s why we had then a massive fire, which was a bit uncontrollable, and people lost their lives.”

Simelane acknowledged that some residents had built and were continuing to rebuild their homes in unauthorised places such as roads, parks, and soccer fields.

She said these settlements would be removed at some point, but the department was letting them rebuild in these places because there is no alternative space in the interim.

Interdepartmental response

Multiple government departments have joined the relief effort. Home Affairs has set up mobile units for document reprints.

They’ve processed over 3 000 reprints in the Western Cape in 2024. Social Development is supporting families who lost members in the fires. The Department of Basic Education is helping affected schoolchildren.

The minister addressed questions about the timing of the response coinciding with ANC celebrations.

“I am the minister of human settlements; [it does not matter] whether I’m a member of the ANC; I’ve got to house people. And I can’t wait for the celebration. I’m talking about fire, which is an emergency.”

Simelane not happy about giving people kits

Recent Constitutional Court rulings have clarified emergency housing responsibilities.

This particularly affects funding prioritisation.

Previously, the Western Cape returned funds due to disagreements over emergency housing interpretations.

Simelane ended with concerns about the current situation.

“I’m not even happy that I’m giving people citizenship [kits]. Because they can still, they’re going back to where there’s no waste collection, where there’s no proper water circulation, where the sewer is just running down the street. It is not habitable, whether there’s fire or not.”