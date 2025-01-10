WATCH: Duo charged with shocking murder of 5-year-old Ameer Abrahams

Ameer Abrahams was walking with his father to the tuck shop when he was struck by a stray bullet in Manenberg.

Five-year-old Ameer Abrahams was shot in the head in Manenberg on Monday. Picture: Facebook/Athlone News.

Two men accused of the murder of five-year-old Ameer Abrahams have made their first appearance in court.

Ikhram Achillies and Brandon Jansen made a brief appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Outside the court, community members called for justice for little Abrahams.

Court case postponed

The matter was postponed to 17 January for a formal bail application.

The duo aged 31 and 34 are facing charges of murder. Two counts of attempted murder and malicious injury to property.

The duo did not object to the media capturing footage in the courtroom.

Watch: Two suspects accused of murder of Ameer Abrahams in court

Two suspects in the shooting of a five-year-old in Manenberg are appearing in the Athlone Magistrate's Court today. Ameer Abrahams was hit by a stray bullet on Monday and died on Wednesday. #eNCA #DStv403 #QuestionThinkAct pic.twitter.com/M8j5LDteYV — eNCA (@eNCA) January 10, 2025

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General TE Patekile attended the proceedings at Athlone Magistrate’s Court.

Shooting incident

On Monday, Abrahams was walking to the shop with his father and baby sister when he was struck by a stray bullet during a gun battle between two rival gangs in Manenberg.

Two women were also caught in the crossfire while sitting in front of a house on Irvine Street. They are recovering at home.

During court proceedings, the prosecutor revealed that nine rounds were fired, one of them hitting the little boy.

After being declared brain-dead, Abrahams died at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town.

Abrahams’ family said they’re devastated by his death, adding that Ameer was “so excited about starting Grade R next week”.

Gang violence

Earlier this week, political parties expressed outrage at the death of Abrahms.

FF Plus Western Cape and member of the provincial legislature Grant Marais said the “tragic incident is a reminder of the death trap” of never-ending gang violence in which so many communities are caught up.

“The FF Plus is calling on law-enforcement agencies to bring an end to gang-related activities and to impose the maximum penalty on offenders responsible for taking the lives of innocent children.”

The Good Party condemned the escalating gang violence in the Western Cape.

‘Robbing youth’

National Youth Chairperson Kaden Arguile said gang violence is “robbing [the] youth of their future.”

“Neither the national police force nor the considerable crime-fighting resources of the province and City of Cape Town are having any impact.

“We call upon the full power of the provincial policing force to ensure that justice is given to this child, and the women wounded in their attempts to shield the young boy and the community of Manenberg who have had to endure this loss,” Arguile said.

Abrahams will be laid to rest on Friday in accordance with Muslim rites.

