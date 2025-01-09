Two security guards suspended after dragging patient across Western Cape hospital floor

While acknowledging that the patient's behavior presented difficulties, the Western Cape government emphasised that the security personnel's response was unacceptable.

The Western Cape government has announced the suspension of two security guards following an incident at Karl Bremer Hospital where a patient was dragged across the floor.

The incident, which was captured on video and was shared on social media, resulted in an immediate investigation by hospital authorities.

Western Cape hospital patient created ‘challenging situation’

“Karl Bremer Hospital acknowledges and deeply regrets the incident depicted in the video circulating on social media, where a patient was involved in an interaction with a security officer. We are committed to ensuring that all individuals who come through our doors are treated with the utmost dignity, respect, and care,” said the province’s Department of Health and Wellness spokesperson, Dwayne Evans.

Evans said the hospital conducted a thorough investigation, which included reviewing medical records, interviewing staff members, and analysing security footage.

According to Evans, the investigation revealed that the individual had been previously assessed and discharged from the hospital but had subsequently re-entered the Emergency Centre, creating a “challenging and difficult situation for staff to manage”.

Evans added that it was at that point the video was taken.

“We are also collaborating with our contracted security service provider, who has initiated their own internal investigation and taken proactive disciplinary steps,” Evans added.

Difficult patient behaviour not grounds for dragging

While acknowledging that the patient’s behavior presented difficulties, the Western Cape government emphasised that the security personnel’s response was unacceptable and failed to align with the hospital’s values and standards.

In response, the hospital is implementing comprehensive measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The corrective actions include mandatory refresher and additional training for all security personnel, focusing on conflict de-escalation, patient management, and adherence to hospital protocols.

Evans said the hospital would also implement regular performance assessments of security personnel and ensure they are aware of available resources such as porters and wheelchairs for safe patient management.

Furthermore, recommendations have been made to develop and standardise policies governing the conduct of outsourced security officials in healthcare environments.

In the interim Evans confirmed that the contracted security service provider has suspended two security personnel pending disciplinary hearings.

Western Cape hospital commitment to improvement

The Western Cape government concluded its statement with a commitment to maintaining public trust: “We deeply apologise for the distress this incident has caused and appreciate the understanding of the community as we address their concerns.”

Karl Bremer Hospital has emphasised its dedication to providing a safe and compassionate environment for all patients, while maintaining confidentiality regarding specific details of the case.

The incident, which came to light approximately a week ago through social media, continues to be addressed through these implemented measures and policy changes.

