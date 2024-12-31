Western Cape hospital launches investigation after patient dragged across the floor by security

Background conversations reveal that the patient had arrived at the hospital "dripping blood."

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness has launched an investigation into an incident at Karl Bremer Hospital where security personnel was filmed dragging a patient across the floor.

The video raised concern and condemnation of the hospital’s treatment and attitude towards patients.

A ‘bother’

Footage posted on TikTok, and later shared on Facebook, captured the troubling scene.

The video shows a security guard approaching a distressed patient lying on the floor, who can be heard sniffling while clutching what appears to be medicine.

A woman’s voice can be heard suggesting, “Let’s hold them [the patient] and take her forward, they said they [the patient] should go forward.”

The situation escalates when the security guard, after tapping the patient’s shoulders and ordering them to stand, proceeds to drag the patient by the arm, stating “These ones are bothering us.”

WATCH: The moment a patient was dragged by security at Karl Bremer Hospital

Investigations underway

Communications Officer for the Department of Health and Wellness Western Cape Government Megan Davids told The Citizen that the hospital was aware of the incident and condemned the actions depicted in the video.

“Karl Bremer Hospital deeply regrets the filmed incident circulating on social media, in which a patient was handled by one of the security guards at the facility.

“We are deeply concerned by this matter and are committed to upholding the dignity and respect of all our patients,” she said.

Davids confirmed that the hospital would conduct a thorough investigation and implement necessary measures.

She noted that the contracted service provider has also initiated their own internal processes, adding, “Karl Bremer Hospital remains dedicated to providing a safe and compassionate environment for healing and recovery.”

