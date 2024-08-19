Western Cape government targeting extra R450bn in exports by 2035

Western Cape MEC Ivan Meyer visited the Port of Cape Town to assess the progress of Transnet's recovery plan.

The Western Cape government have set an ambitious target for the province’s flagship port.

Officials from the provincial Department of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism met with Transnet counterparts at the Port of Cape Town recently to highlight the port’s importance.

The theme of the meeting ties in with the Western Cape’s Growth for Jobs strategy aimed at growing the regional economy by 6% by 2035.

R1 trillion economy in 11 years

MEC Ivan Meyer stated the Western Cape’s economic plan has the target of a R1 trillion economy by the mid-point of the next decade.

“To achieve this, we must triple Western Cape exports to reach R450 billion and increase private sector investment to 20% of the province’s GDP,” Meyer stated on 19 August.

“We must have a fully operational harbour to drive economic growth, boost exports, and attract private sector investment,” he explained.

Making the port as efficient as possible is central to this plan and Transnet Western Cape’s Oscar Borhcards listed the positive steps taken in 2024.

With regards to machinery, the port has secured 47 new hauliers, four reach stackers and a lease for an additional empty container handler.

On the human resources front, Transnet has recruited 32 haulier drivers since April.

“Furthermore, we have recruited additional diesel mechanics, millwrights and electricians to capacitate our engineering team further,” stated Borchards.

Eight-point improvement plan

A detailed plan was presented in April that listed eight areas the port would focus its resources on. Specifically:

Streamlined management of maritime traffic in and out of the port.

Improved stakeholder engagement with detailed communications.

Systems to fight adverse weather conditions.

Creating greater container and physical capacity through berth refurbishments.

Streamlined road vehicle traffic management.

Increase in size of support vessel fleet.

Enhanced human resource management.

Optimising the port as a delivery platform.

“The Western Cape government will continue to partner with the [port] and stakeholders to increase the number of active exporters and unlock new export opportunities as we work towards breakout economic growth to create more jobs,” concluded Meyer.

