Deveney Nel murder suspect remanded in custody as matter adjourned

As the suspect is a minor, media were restricted access to the courtroom and his identity is still being withheld.

A suspect in the Deveney Nel murder case made his first appearance in court on Monday.

The teenager was arrested on 17 August and the matter at the Caledon Magistrate’s Court has been adjourned until 18 September.

The suspect will remain in custody at a facility for minors until his next appearance on 18 September.

Suspect part of search party

The 16-year-old Nel was found dead in a school storeroom on 7 August after a sports day at Hoerskool Overberg.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said extensive work by the serious and violent crimes detective unit had secured the arrest.

News24 reported that that investigators drew a confession out of the suspect on Friday night.

Those associated with the school revealed outside the courtroom on Monday that the suspect was a member of the search party that combed the grounds in the wake of Nel’s disappearance.

“We will spare no resources in getting to the perpetrators of crime. Gender-based violence and femicide is the priority for the South Africa Police Service (Saps),” stated provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile.

Arrest welcomed

Anroux Marais, MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety in the Western Cape, praised the priority status given to the investigation.

“I welcome the arrest. Our confidence in the Saps investigation under the personal command of Brigadier Leon Hanana has been confirmed,” said Marais.

“We request the community to allow the court case to take its course, so that justice can be done, and anyone with additional information to contact the police urgently.

“However, it’s especially important now that the police are given the space to be able to do their work so that the perpetrator can be caught and successfully prosecuted.”