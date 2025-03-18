Social workers underappreciated and uverburdened in SA

Social workers face burnout, low pay, and inadequate staffing, while vulnerable populations suffer.

Delegates at a conference in Pretoria in support of World Social Work Day. The theme for this year is Strengthening Intergenerational Solidarity for Enduring Well-being. Picture: Gallo Images

As SA celebrates World Social Work Day today, this year’s theme, Strengthening Intergenerational Solidarity for Enduring Wellbeing, highlights the vital role of social workers in fostering resilience and sustaining social support systems.

But in South Africa, social workers face increasing challenges that jeopardise both their effectiveness and the long-term well-being of the communities they serve.

Profession under pressure

The global demand for social work continues to rise, but socio economic and political challenges hinder effective delivery.

War, funding cuts for social services, scarce employment opportunities and the resulting strain on vulnerable populations exacerbate the crisis.

In SA, the SA Council for Social Service Professions registers thousands of social workers annually, yet the number of active practitioners remains critically low.

This shortage disproportionately impacts vulnerable populations and undermines preventive and rehabilitative services, pushing social workers into a crisis management role instead of sustainable intervention.

In 2023, over 9 000 qualified social workers were unemployed despite 1 279 vacant positions.

The Free State department of social development’s appointment of 128 permanent social workers from short-term contracts highlights the disconnect between demand, funding and hiring.

Social workers regularly encounter emotionally taxing situations involving vulnerable populations such as the elderly, individuals with disabilities, those with mental health issues, children in need of care, school-aged children, the homeless and substance abusers.

Victims of gender-based violence further swell this group.

Recent media reports in SA underscore the severity of these issues, including child trafficking, with reports of mothers allegedly selling their children – one still missing – and an estimated 50 daily abductions.

Cases of marital abuse and child neglect are also on the rise.

Without adequate institutional support, continued exposure to secondary trauma leads to burnout, high turnover and diminished job satisfaction.

The loss of experienced professionals hampers effective mentoring and weakens intergenerational knowledge transfer.

Insufficient investment in social services further threatens their long-term sustainability.

In the Western Cape, 57.6% of organisations faced budget cuts, with some losing funding entirely. Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal experienced a R223 million reduction for services targeting vulnerable populations.

Social workers increasingly depend on community networks and personal resourcefulness to bridge gaps – an unsustainable expectation for an already overburdened profession.

Without adequate staffing, preventive and rehabilitative services deteriorate, leaving social workers in perpetual crisis management.

Beyond financial and emotional strain, social workers face significant personal risks. Many work in high-crime areas, correctional facilities and volatile domestic environments, facing threats of intimidation, assault, and even murder.

The urgent need for stronger workplace protections is evident. Without safety measures, the profession risks losing experienced practitioners and discouraging new entrants.

Despite these dangers, social workers continue to be called upon in times of crisis, though they remain undervalued and underprotected, limiting their ability to enact systemic change.

Greater advocacy and public recognition are essential – not only on World Social Work Day but every day. Investing in social work means investing in stronger communities and a more secure future for South Africa.

Investing in the future of social work

To sustain social work as a driver of intergenerational well-being, investment in personnel, policies, and public recognition is essential.

Without fair compensation, workplace protections and effective recruitment, retaining skilled professionals becomes increasingly difficult, worsening workforce shortages.

Funding preventive services is equally crucial, promoting resilience and reducing reliance on reactive measures.

In addition to funding, mentorship from experienced professionals is key to developing new social workers’ practical skills, emotional resilience and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Social workers remain undervalued, limiting their capacity to enact systemic change.

Greater advocacy and public recognition are needed daily, not just on World Social Work Day.

Call to action

SA is at a pivotal moment. To strengthen intergenerational solidarity, we must empower, protect and invest in social workers. Their role is fundamental to building a just and sustainable future.

This World Social Work Day, let us move from recognition to tangible action supporting social workers, the communities they serve and the future of our nation.

