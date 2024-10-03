Eastern Cape Liquor Board against pens-down parties after 2022 tragedy

'Eastern Cape Liquor Board will continue to intensify this campaign so that these parties are prevented at all costs...'

In the spirit of World No Alcohol Day, observed on 2 October, the Eastern Cape Liquor Board warned Liquor traders against hosting pens-down parties.

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board held an anti-pens-down parties campaign on Wednesday at Kwazakhele in Gqeberha, aimed at discouraging the harmful culture of post-examination parties among learners.

The campaign sought to raise awareness of the detestable culture of pens-down parties.

“This is in anticipation of the end of the year examinations that are to start in a week and the concern that there might be parties that learners might organise to celebrate the end of the year examination,” Mgwebi Msiya, the board’s spokesperson, told The Citizen.

Msiya said liquor traders were warned against allowing learners to host these parties in their establishments.

“We further urged parents to be on the lookout during this period so they regularly check the movements of their children,” he said.

EC still reels over Enyobeni tragedy

Msiya further said that these gatherings have become increasingly pervasive in the Eastern Cape, which is still “reeling” from the tragic 2022 incident.

“Eastern Cape is still reeling from the gruesome and devastating Enyobeni Tavern Incident where 21 young people perished during a pens-down party.”

Various stakeholders such as liquor traders, religious fraternity, parents, the Department of Education, the Department of Social Development, the South African Police Service (Saps), the Gqeberha municipality and eight schools attended the campaign.

“Eastern Cape Liquor Board will continue to intensify this campaign so that these parties are prevented at all costs, including ensuring that the entire community of the [province] play a role in mitigating this scourge,” he concluded.

‘Say No to Alcohol’

Meanwhile, the Minister of Social Development commemorated World No Alcohol Day in KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking at the event on Thursday, Minister Sisisi Tolashe urged South Africans to report unregistered taverns and those selling alcohol to minors to law enforcement.

The “Say No to alcohol and selling alcohol to minors is a crime” theme seeks to raise awareness about the risks associated with alcohol abuse and the dangers of selling alcohol to minors which could lead to underage and binge drinking.

“This World No Alcohol Day should not focus mainly on raising awareness, but rather serve as a call to action for all South Africans to play their part in our respective roles and responsibilities,” she added.

