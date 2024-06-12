Winter safety drive is ‘proactive’ move

Jacob Lehobye's oversight led to a devastating fire in Kya Sands, highlighting the need for safety awareness.

Fire fighters respond to a blaze at the Kya Sands informal settlement back in 2023. Photo: Joburg Emergency Services

Jacob Lehobye forgot to put out the brazier that was keeping his family warm and it cost him his shack in the Pipeline informal settlement near Kya Sands, north of Johannesburg.

He nearly lost his life while battling the ensuing blaze.

For him, the city of Joburg’s winter fire safety campaign, which was launched in Kya Sands on Monday, came too late. His burn marks will always remind him of the day he nearly lost his wife and one-year-old twins.

The campaign was launched by the city’s Emergency Management Services (EMS), disaster management, the Forensic Pathology Service and City Power.

Fires caused by candles and braziers are common, especially in winter, said Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, member of the mayoral committee for public safety.

“We are trying to be proactive rather than reactive. We are telling people about safety when they are using those.”

The fatal Usindiso building blaze in August has made the city more aware of what people are doing in their homes to cause these fires.

“What we saw from that fire we cannot unsee… This campaign will be rolled out in all seven regions in Johannesburg including Ivory Park, Slovo Park and other informal settlements,” he said.

Xolile Khumalo of EMS said it was spreading the word about the use of electrical appliances.

“People must ensure they turn off electrical appliances, especially when they leave a room. If you’re using a brazier, make sure you take it outside.

“Never sleep with it in the room because you will inhale carbon dioxide and monoxide which may lead to death.”

Tshwaku said the area would receive basic services soon.

“They are going to electrify the area, put infrastructure and sewerage pipes.” The project was approved last year, he said.