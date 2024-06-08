Three children die in devastating Northern Cape fire

The minors were found dead in a bedroom.

A deadly blaze ripped through a residence in Soebatsfontein, Northern Cape, on Saturday.

The fire claimed the lives of three children, leaving the community in shock and grief.

Police found a 25-year-old woman outside the residence with burn wounds. The three children, two 8-year-old girls and a 2-year-old boy, were discovered deceased in a bedroom.

Colonel Cherelle Ehlers told The Citizen that authorities were working to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

“The status remains the same, with investigations ongoing,” said Ehlers.

Police urged anyone with information to come forward.

Several fires in the past week

This heart-wrenching incident is the latest in a series of devastating fires in the region.

Firefighters in Johannesburg and Tshwane have battled a series of fires in recent days, containing blazes at a warehouse, a Chinese mall, and a retail store.

The warehouse blaze in Midrand was quickly contained by City of Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS).

EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe at the time said three fire engines were on scene and the fire had been isolated so it would not spread to other buildings.”

“Everyone was evacuated, and no casualties were reported,” she added.

On Monday, a blaze engulfed a Chinese mall in Johannesburg, with firefighters responding quickly to contain the fire.

“Fortunately, the occupants managed to evacuate customers, and there are currently no reports of people missing,” said Radebe.

A retail store fire broke out at Jubilee Mall in Hammanskraal, Tshwane last week, with no reports of missing persons.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department responded and contained the fire to prevented it from spreading to nearby stores.

“Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found an Ackermans store on fire and immediately started with firefighting operations,” said Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso.

Fire officials urge residents to use heating appliances correctly and never leave them unattended, as the risk of structural fires increases during the cold season.