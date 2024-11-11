Withdrawal of bill spells ‘death knell’ for SABC, warns Diko

Commnications Minister Solly Malatsi withdrew the bill arguing it did not adequately address the SABC’s funding model.

Chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies Khusela Diko has slammed a decision by Communications Minister Solly Malatsi to withdraw the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Bill as ill-advised and the death of the public broadcaster.

Last week Malatsi formally notified National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza of his decision to withdraw the SABC Bill, effectively halting the public hearings that Parliament had initiated.

His deputy, Mondli Gungubele initially introduced the bill in October 2023 to replace the outdated Broadcasting Act of 1999.

The draft legislation proposed a new funding model for the SABC, to be developed within three years of enactment and the replacement of the current TV licence fee with a household levy.

‘Death knell for SABC’

Malatsi, a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA) argued the bill’s delayed funding model failed to address the urgency required to stabilise the SABC and would have given the minister too much power in the appointment of the broadcaster’s board.

Diko said the Portfolio Committee has not yet been formally notified of the withdrawal of the proposed legislation in line with the Rules of the National Assembly.

She said while Malatsi as the executive authority has the power to rescind the Bill for whatever reason before its second reading in the House, the decision by the minister would be “highly ill-advised.”

“It is no exaggeration to say it would sound the death knell for the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

“The challenges facing the SABC require a considered and urgent response, not trigger-happy action, which serves no purpose but to frustrate and disrupt processes already underway. To withdraw the Bill at this stage means to delay the implementation of crucial reforms necessary to save yet another crucial and strategic public institution,” Diko said.

SABC Bill

Initiated by the government in 2018 and only introduced to Parliament in October 2023, the SABC Bill seeks to, among others, provide for the continued existence of the SABC and streamlining of the broadcaster’s board to boost responsibility and accountability.

It also seeks reforms in the SABC’s funding model while the TV licencing system is also on the table. Once passed into law, the bill will result in the repeal of the current Broadcasting Act.

Meanwhile, Gungubele disagreed with the decision, sharing his sentiments on X [formally Twitter].

Gungubele contended that withdrawing the bill could further delay efforts to address the SABC’s financial challenges

The SABC, which relies mainly on advertising, commercial revenue, and a license fee, has faced persistent financial difficulties for years.

