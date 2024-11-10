Gungubele not pleased after SABC Bill withdrawn by DA minister

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi’s decision to withdraw the SABC Bill has sparked discontent from his deputy, Mondli Gungubele.

Gungubele initially introduced the bill in October 2023 to replace the outdated Broadcasting Act of 1999.

The draft legislation proposed a new funding model for the SABC, to be developed within three years of enactment.

It also proposed the replacement of the current TV licence fee with a household levy.

SABC Bill criticised

The bill, however, faced significant opposition from civil society organisations, including Media Monitoring Africa (MMA), the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef), and AfriForum, as well as from major broadcasters like MultiChoice and eTV.

Critics, such as the MMA, argued the bill failed to address key funding issues for the SABC, which has struggled financially for years.

Concerns were also raised about the bill potentially undermining the broadcaster’s independence by granting the minister increased control over board appointments.

This week, Malatsi formally notified National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza of his decision to withdraw the SABC Bill, effectively halting the public hearings that Parliament had initiated.

The minister, who a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA), told Sunday Times that his decision to scrap the proposed legislation came after careful consultation.

He cited the bill’s delayed funding model, noting it failed to address the urgency required to stabilise the SABC.

Gungubele unhappy with SABC Bill withdrawal

The decision appears to have left Gungubele dissatisfied.

The deputy minister had favored making amendments to the existing bill rather than withdrawing it entirely.

“SABC bill canning by the minister: what is at issue here is the prolonged financial stress of the entity and the need to capacitate it to be transformative and developmental.

“Mere amendment of the bill within the parliamentary processes is ok,” Gungubele said in a social media post on Sunday.

Gungubele contended that withdrawing the bill could further delay efforts to address the SABC’s financial challenges.

“Canning it could be viewed as an attempt to delay its capacity to be financially sound, transformative and developmental.

“The sound financial model is agreed generally amongst the stakeholders holders. All you need is to factor the amendment,” the deputy minister continued.

“The SABC financial stress has been there for too long. Prolonging it any further cannot be justified when most controversial matters are mostly agreed, amendment approach makes a huge sense.”

Bill was counterproductive – DA

Meanwhile, the DA has welcomed the withdrawal.

“We commend the minister for relinquishing executive powers that would have extended overreach into the SABC — a step that few ministers would be willing to take.

“In the myriad challenges the public broadcaster faces, the bill was significantly counterproductive,” DA MP Tsholofelo Bodlani said in a statement on Sunday.

The SABC, which relies mainly on advertising, commercial revenue, and a license fee, has faced persistent financial difficulties for years.

Last month, SABC CFO Yolande van Biljon presented the broadcaster’s 2023/24 annual report to Parliament, revealing that the state-owned entity (SOE) was technically insolvent, with a pre-tax loss of R192 million.

Biljon expressed uncertainty about whether the broadcaster would be able to meet its financial obligations over the next 12 months.

