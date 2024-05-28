‘No survivors’ – Truck and taxi accident kills 13 in Limpopo

No one survived the accident.

An accident between a truck and a minibus taxi has left 13 people dead on Dendron Road just outside Polokwane, Limpopo, on Tuesday.

The officials at the scene managed to retrieve 11 bodies from the wreckage, with two bodies still trapped.

According to Limpopo MEC for Transport Florence Radzilani, reports suggest weather as the reason for the tragic crash.

“According to reports, the weather condition – there was very thick mist in this area – so the truck driver lost control and hit the taxi,” Radzilani told Newzroom Afrika.

The taxi had twelve passangers, majority of whom were teachers who were travelling to work, said Radzilani.

‘Devastating accident’

“The situation is very, very bad. It’s so disturbing. We are truly devastated as the province because right now at the accident scene, there are 13 dead bodies.

“They managed to retrieve 11, and they’re still busy with one of the passengers who was in the taxi. They also have to assist the truck driver. No one survived this tragic accident.

“We are shocked because this road has nothing. There are no potholes, the road is in good condition, but when you check the accident, truly speaking, this is too much for us as the province to lose 13 people at a go. They left their families in the morning, these are breadwinners.”

Families who were at the accident scene were advised to go to the morgue in Polokwane to identify loved ones.

“We have requested the department of social development to assist us because this is a sad moment,” said Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe.

Hadebe said most of the bodies were identifiable.

‘Potholes not to blame’

Radzilani on Tuesday echoed Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga’s comments, who earlier this month was criticised for saying although potholes are an issue on South African roads, they cannot be linked to the high road fatality rate in the country.

“The problem of potholes is here with us. However, when you relate it to accidents, it is not many accidents that happen on those bad roads in South Africa,” said Chikunga.

“The top 20 hazardous roads in South Africa are national roads – the N1, N3, R61, Moloto Road.

“If you look at those roads, they are in a good state. They are the best roads that we have in South Africa and probably on the continent. They compare well with roads that we have at the world level.

“As a government, we have been doing our part by implementing the necessary improvements that must augment our efforts to save lives and have collective work towards ensuring that citizens also take place.”