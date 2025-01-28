‘Zuma doesn’t have to explain why he visited Clive Derby-Lewis’ – MK [VIDEO]

UMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) leader Jacob Zuma “does not have to explain himself” about why he visited Conservative Party extremist and co-conspirator Clive Derby-Lewis in prison.

This is according to MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

Watch Nhlamulo Ndhlela speaking about Zuma not having to explain his visit to Clive Derby-Lewis

[ICYMI] "The president does not have to explain himself," MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela says. He's responding to @XoliMngambi 's question on whether party president Jacob Zuma has taken the party into his confidence and explained why he met Chris Hani's killers.… pic.twitter.com/R5G8Olmcp3 — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) January 27, 2025

Zuma visits Clive Derby-Lewis

An unrepentant Janusz Waluś, the Polish immigrant who murdered Hani, revealed in an explosive interview with Enca’s Annika Larson that “Clive had met with Jacob Zuma”.

“I know that Jacob Zuma visited Clive. I don’t know what he wanted, but he was very positively discussed. It looked like he was going to help us somehow, and I don’t know why, but finally, nothing came out of it.”

Ndhlela told Newzroom Afrika he was “insulted” by the question of what Waluś has revealed about Zuma.

“If you look at that interview, it’s an insult that this man is even able to talk. It’s a fact. It’s an insult that this man can sit there and say, you yourself, as a black person, Xoli, are not worthy of being in that chair.”

No explanation

Ndhlela said Zuma does not have to explain himself.

“I’m sure you’ll understand when you’re a president, there’s some secrecy and a certain oath that you need to take naturally. So the president doesn’t have to explain himself if he doesn’t need to, and it could be that there are sensitive issues that could maybe lead to other matters that are not required to come out naturally,” Ndhlela said

“So, being a president is a very difficult position because there are a lot of secrets that you have to keep and a lot of things that you can not say naturally, as is the case with any president globally.

“So for us to go and ask the president about what his meeting was, there are so many other meetings that the president has had with many other people, and that’s what I’m saying. I’m not going to now sit with you here and have a conversation about a racist killer who is actually a fugitive himself. If you want to know about a fugitive from the law, look at the man found with money on his couch. That’s loitering in the Union Buildings, a fugitive from the law, constitutional delinquent,” Ndhlela said.

‘Killing Hani again’

In the interview, Waluś said he acted alone and would kill Hani again if there was any hope of halting peace talks and the transition to a democratic South Africa.

The 72-year-old Waluś, who assassinated Hani in 1993, was deported from South Africa in December after serving nearly three decades behind bars.

Waluś narrated his account of the days leading up to the assassination and his rationale for murdering Hani, insisting that, except for Derby-Lewis, who supplied the illegal murder weapon, he was working alone.

Derby-Lewis, who suffered from lung cancer, died aged 80 in 2016 in a Pretoria private hospital after being released on medical parole.

Hani was shot four times outside his home on 10 April 1993. He was 50 years old.

Other plots

Waluś speculated he probably was not the only one with plans to assassinate Hani.

“I noticed after the assassination that suddenly everybody knows something. It’s only one possibility of which I thought of and which Lindiwe Hani [thought of] that there could have been some others plans of assassination as well.

“That’s very possible, and that can involve other people because the fact that the police car was moments after the assassination on the scene could mean that somebody was waiting for something to happen,” Waluś said.

Waluś believes he should have got amnesty because his assassination of Hani was political, not personal.

