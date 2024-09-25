South Africa’s oldest Giant Aldabra tortoise turns 120

Brought to the zoo in 1915, Admiral has witnessed many historic events, including World War I and II, as well as SA’s dawn of democracy.

Admiral with his breakfast “cake” and keeper Deva Pillay, who has 30 years of service during the birthday celebration of the much-loved tortoise, Admiral. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Durban’s living legend and thought to be the country’s oldest tortoise, Admiral, turned 120 yesterday at Mitchell Park Zoo.

Brought to the zoo in 1915 in a cigar box by a sailor, Admiral has witnessed many historic events, including World War I and II, as well as SA’s dawn of democracy.

Originally from the Aldabra Islands in Seychelles, Admiral celebrated his birthday in style on Heritage Day yesterday with a vegetable cake filled with his favourite foods, including pawpaws and watermelons.

ALSO READ: South Africa’s oldest tortoise turns 109

Celebrations

Durbanites and well-wishers were also present to celebrate the country’s “oldest citizen” as all entrance costs to the zoo and park were waived. Some lucky visitors were able to go into his enclosure to get a photo with him.

Sherwood resident Anne Ross, who was visiting with her family and grandchildren, said it was a special moment.

“To be able to share this moment is quite special. I came here as a child. My children and grandchildren have also visited and it’s incredible to think he has seen generations come here to visit. My aunt, who is 98, also remembers Admiral fondly,” she said.

Giant Aldabra tortoises can live to around 150 years.

World’s oldest tortoise

In 2022, Jonathan the Seychelles Giant Tortoise celebrated his 190th birthday — more or less — on St Helena in the remote South Atlantic, where the defeated French emperor died in exile in 1821.

Jonathan, it is believed based on shell measurements, was hatched around 1832, and he was brought to the UK overseas territory from the Seychelles 50 years later.

He lives out a comfortable retirement in Plantation House, the official residence of the St Helena governor, where his birthday is being marked with events all weekend including the issuance of a special stamp.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Gatvol lion at Jamaica Zoo bites off man’s finger