Special Joburg interdict ‘humiliating defeat to ANC and EFF’ – coalition

The multiparty coalition in the City of Johannesburg said the interdict by the Johannesburg High Court on Monday, preventing a special sitting of the Johannesburg council is a “humiliating defeat to the ANC and EFF voting bloc”.

The judgment in favour of the governing multi-party coalition in the City of Johannesburg also found Chair of Chairs Colleen Makhubele was not the acting speaker, was delivered on Monday night.

The City of Joburg and multi-party government had approached the High Court, arguing that Makhubele had no authority to convene any meeting of council.

They argued that should the council meeting proceed, it would be unlawful and invalid.

The governing multi-party coalition has welcomed the ruling by the court.

“This ruling is a humiliating defeat to the ANC and EFF voting bloc which called this meeting with the sole purpose of trying to take back the City of Johannesburg through an unlawful coup.

“It is clear that this grouping will stop at nothing in a coordinated attempt to prevent the positive alternatives from ANC misrule and state capture. The ruling is also a complete vindication of the governing multi-party coalition government and, most importantly, a victory for the residents of Johannesburg,” the DA said.

New Speaker

The interdict means that the City of Johannesburg will elect its speaker at the Special Council meeting scheduled by the Acting City Manager for 26 September 2022.

The multi-party coalition said it has filed a motion of no confidence in Chair of Chairs, Makhubele, that will be heard on 28 September 2022.

“The multi-party coalition will be unequivocal in how we act to remove Makhubele for betraying the residents of Johannesburg from the position of leadership entrusted to her within the coalition,” it said.

The multi-party coalition has assured Johannesburg residents that their government remains hard at work and focused on the important task of reversing the legacy of failed service delivery and corruption.

