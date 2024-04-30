Do not fall for this trick, IEC warns voters over 60

According to Kate Bapela, spokesperson for the IEC, people should steer clear from any communications on the elections that does not come directly from the IEC.

The WhatsApp message doing the rounds claiming all South Africans over the age of 60 immediately qualify for special votes to avoid long ques on election day, is fake news.

“If you want to avoid long ques and parking problems: The IEC has given permission that everyone older that 60 can vote on 27 and 28 May at the voting station you are registered for. I sent an SMS on 25 April and received permission within a few minutes.” reads the fake message.

The sender of the message then provides a number where South Africans older than 60 can send their ID numbers if they want to vote before election day.

According to Bapela, all special votes follow an application process and are not available on the basis of age.

Who qualify for special votes?

South Africans can apply if they are registered voters have a valid South African ID document or temporary ID certificate.

By law, you can apply for a special vote if you can’t travel to your voting station because you are physically infirm, disabled or pregnant, or can’t vote at your voting station on election day.

According to Bapela, if you can’t travel to the voting station where you are registered because you are physically infirm, disabled or pregnant, voting officials will visit you at the address that you indicated in your application for a home visit and allow you to vote.

Special votes can only be cast on the dates specified in the election timetable and no exceptions can be made.

Applications for close on Friday.

Visit the IEC’s website for more information on how to apply for special votes.

