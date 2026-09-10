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Spring Day murder accused abandons bail as victim laid to rest

Picture of Lukholo Mazibuko

By Lukholo Mazibuko

Intern Journalist

2 minute read

10 September 2026

12:28 pm

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The case has been postponed to 27 October.

Spring Day murder accused abandons bail as victim laid to rest

Tshepang Nyathi (20). Picture: Facebook/Lulu Bongi Dlamini

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Tshepang Nyathi (20), who was stabbed to death during Spring Day celebrations last week, was buried this Wednesday in Refilwe, Cullinan, outside Pretoria.

What began as a playful seasonal tradition on 1 September quickly turned fatal when an attempt to drench a passing man escalated into deadly violence in Refilwe Extension 3.

Death over Spring Day water

“While the accused was walking past, it is alleged that the group attempted to pour water on him.”

He refused to play along.

After being drenched, “He allegedly took out a knife and stabbing the deceased,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

Reports said that the family of Nyathi is still struggling to understand what happened.

She said it is painful to think that a simple children’s water game could end with their loved one losing his life.

“Over water alone, someone had to lose their life,” she said.

Suspect abandons bail application

The 53-year-old suspect appeared in the Cullinan Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where he faces a formal charge of murder.

He chose to abandon his bail application entirely, ensuring he will remain behind bars as the legal system processes the case.

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Police arrested the 53-year-old on the same day at Ekangala Hospital, where he was receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained during the mob attack.

The court has officially postponed the matter to 27 October.

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