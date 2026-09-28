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Tembisa cemetery murder: Suspect nabbed in Limpopo hours after grim discovery

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

28 September 2026

03:19 am

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The series of murders in Ekurhuleni has sent shockwaves throughout the country.

Tembisa cemetery murder: Suspect nabbed in Limpopo hours after grim discovery

It is alleged that following the murder, the suspect fled to Tzaneen, Limpopo, where he was apprehended by police on Saturday at approximately 11pm. Picture: iStock

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The South African Police Service (Saps) in Gauteng have swiftly arrested a suspect linked to the murder of a woman found at a cemetery in Tembisa, tracing him to Limpopo.

Police handcuffed the man on Saturday.

Grim discovery

The woman’s body was found near Mooifontein cemetery. The discovery brought the total number of female bodies found in the region to ten, sparking a nationwide outcry.

It is alleged that following the murder, the suspect fled to Tzaneen, Limpopo, where he was apprehended by police on Saturday at approximately 11pm.

The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, commended Gauteng police for the swift apprehension.

“We will continue to pursue perpetrators of murder and gender-based violence and femicide and ensure that they face the full might of the law,” said Dimpane.

Tembisa murders

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the investigation and tracing of perpetrators linked to other women’s bodies found in Ekurhuleni is still underway, with police following all available leads.

The series of murders, which has sent shockwaves throughout the country, claimed the lives of five women in Kempton Park, two in Olifantsfontein, one in Kwathema, and one in Dawn Park.

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