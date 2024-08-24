SuperSport denies McKenzie’s claims about Boks/All Black broadcast on SABC [VIDEO]

McKenzie sparked excitement about the clash between the Boks and the All Blacks being broadcast on the SABC

Pay television broadcaster SuperSport has dismissed Sports Art and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie’s claims about the broadcast of the Castle Lager Rugby Championship clashes of the Springboks-All Blacks matches on SABC.

The three time world champion Springboks will be targeting a first clean sweep against the All Blacks since 2009 when they welcome them for their two Rugby Championship Tests in South Africa at the end of August and start of September.

Watch Gayton McKenzie saying an agreement has been reached to broadcast the Springboks vs All Blacks clashes

[WATCH] "I've got very good news… I met with SuperSport and I am happy to tell you that you will be able to watch the Springboks and New Zealand game, even if you do not have a decoder." – Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton Mckenzie. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/9dU1WEOJT5 — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) August 23, 2024

Springboks vs All Blacks

The Boks versus the All Blacks is arguably the greatest rivalry in rugby history and South Africans who do not have SuperSport will be hoping that the epic clash between duo will be broadcast on SABC.

Speaking during the presidential imbizo in Ekurhuleni on Friday, McKenzie sparked excitement about the clash between the Boks and the All Blacks being broadcast on the SABC channels.

“I’ve got very good news. I met with SuperSport and I am happy to tell you that you will be able to watch the Springboks and New Zealand game, even if you do not have a decoder.”

ALSO READ: Gayton McKenzie vows to bring F1 to South Africa

“No agreement”

However, SuperSport insisted it has not reached any agreements with other broadcasters with regards to Rugby Championship matches featuring the Springboks clash against the All Black.

“Contrary to news reports, at this stage, SuperSport has not concluded agreements with any broadcaster for the Castle Lager Rugby Championship matches, including the Springboks-All Blacks matches.

“SuperSport will bring the Springboks-All Blacks matches live to DStv viewers,” the broadcaster said.

When asked if he had lied about a deal may have been struck with other broadcasters to air the matches, McKenzie hit back saying “nobody lied.”

“Nobody lied here, we know the terms and expectation from the right holder for us to make this available, we intent to fully meet those expectations in the interest of the nation. This is not a normal game, this is the anniversary of the most important rugby game. Let talk in a week,” he said on X.

Nobody lied here,we know the terms and expectation from the right holder for us 2 make this available, we intent to fully meet those expectations in the interest of the nation. This is not a normal game, this is the anniversary of the most important rugby game. Let talk in a week https://t.co/Trp7xjVE0P — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) August 24, 2024

SABC terminates agreement

Last month, Bok fans anticipation of watching the much-anticipated clash of the Springboks against Ireland at Loftus Versfeld, in Pretoria were dashed by the SABC after it terminated its agreement with SuperSport.

The SABC said the decision followed a recent urgent litigation at the Competition Appeal Court over the broadcast rights to the Test matches which necessitated the national broadcaster to review its decision to continue with the sub-licence agreement concluded with Multichoice.

ALSO READ: ‘If people paid TV licences, SABC could show Springbok World Cup games’