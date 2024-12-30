Countdown to the end of the Sassa SRD social grant: All the payment dates until March 2025

Sassa has confirmed to The Citizen the remaining payment dates of the SRD grant until its extension comes to an end on 31 March 2025.

Sassa will process payments of the SRD grant until the end of March 2025. Pictures: iStock and Sassa

Managed by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), the Department of Social Development‘s Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant has been assisting about eight million eligible South Africans, refugees and asylum seekers since May 2020.

The Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant increased from R350 to R370 in April 2024, with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announcing in his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) the extension of the grant until 31 March 2025.

The agency’s head of communications, Paleka Letsatsi, confirmed the payment schedules of the remaining three months of the SRD grant to The Citizen. The dates are as follows:

25 to 31 January ;

; 22 to 28 February; and

24 to 29 March

Do you have to re-apply for the SRD grant in 2025?

According to Sassa, existing SRD grant beneficiaries don’t have to re-apply for grant payments in 2025.

The agency explained that individuals who submitted valid applications from previous months are automatically considered for subsequent monthly SRD grant payments and there is no need to re-apply each month.

The agency warned SRD grant applicants to avoid submitting duplicate applications, as the system is designed to review ongoing applications without requiring further action from recipients.

If you’ve been approved once and your circumstances haven’t changed, you will automatically be approved for the following month.

How to check your status

During the payment week, Sassa recommends recipients check their Sassa status on the SRD website to confirm the exact date their grant payment will be in their bank accounts.

Grant recipients should bear in mind that it could take around two to three working days for funds to reflect in a beneficiary’s account after the payment has been processed.

Who is eligible to benefit from Sassa’s SRD grant?

The following are some of the requirements that persons must meet to be eligible to receive the SRD grant:

They need to be citizens, have a permanent South African residency or be special permit holders.

Shouldn’t receive other government support in the form of UIF benefits, NSFAS bursaries or permanent social grants.

Must fall between the age bracket of 18 to 59.

Be unemployed and not exceed the income threshold of R624 in their bank account.

How to apply

Click the yellow “Click here to apply online” bar under the relevant section on the Sassa website.

Enter your mobile number, click “Send SMS,” and enter the one-time pin (OTP) sent to your phone for verification. Follow the prompts to complete your application.

SRD biometric identification

Sassa has introduced a biometric verification system for beneficiaries to counter fraud.

New SRD grant applicants now have to complete biometric verification as a mandatory step before they are approved for the grant.

If you’re already a beneficiary of any Sassa grant, you don’t have to do anything unless you experience problems with your grant application.

For detailed information about the biometric verification process, you can contact Sassa’s Toll-Free Call Centre on 0800 60 10 11 or send a WhatsApp to 082-046-8553.

How to check your SRD grant application status via phone

Dial 080 060 1011, and

Provide your ID number

Collection options

Sassa offers various ways to receive your R370 grant payment.

1. Bank account

If you’re a recipient of the SRD grant, you can opt to have the payment directly deposited into your bank account. This method ensures prompt access to your funds as soon as they’re available.

2. Cash Send

For individuals without a personal bank account, the Cash Send payment option is available for receiving the SRD grant payment.

This method requires your ID number and phone number for access. You’ll need a cellphone with a registered number and valid identification for this collection method.

3. Retail Stores

Numerous retail stores across the country, such as Pick n Pay, Checkers, Shoprite and Boxer stores, facilitate the R370 grant collection.

Sassa queries and complaints