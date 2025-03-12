SSA employees over 50 years not being forced to take early retirement, says Ntshavheni

The SSA has also resolved previous vetting backlogs.

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has denied claims that the State Security Agency (SSA) is forcing employees over 50 to retire early or face dismissal.

The minister addressed these allegations in response to a parliamentary question by Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Dianne Kohler.

Kohler questioned the minister about an alleged directive requiring SSA employees over 50 to retire early or be retrenched for operational reasons.

She also asked how removing senior staff would help South Africa exit the Financial Action Task Force (FAFT) grey list and why 50 was chosen as the retirement age.

Additionally, Kohler inquired about the SSA’s current staff numbers, how many hold a top-secret security clearance, and how many have completed their mandatory five-year vetting.

No early retirement for SSA employees

In the reply, Ntshavheni clarified that the SSA is implementing a voluntary severance package, not a compulsory one.

The minister indicated that the initiative aligned with the government early retirement programme announced in the 2024 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

She emphasised that the severance plan is aimed at addressing skills gaps with the SSA.

ALSO READ: SSA corruption accused will be brought to book, MPs told as independent panel takes shape

“This process will amongst others assist the SSA to address the skills and competency gaps as identified in the recently completed skills audit and competency assessments.

“In addition, the process will also address the professionalisation of the agency as recommended in the high-level review panel report,” Ntshavheni explained.

She assured that the process will not affect the country’s progress in meeting FATF requirements.

SSA vetting

Regarding security clearances, Ntshavheni confirmed that all SSA staff hold valid clearances, with 9% currently undergoing re-vetting.

“Re-vetting of SSA members is an ongoing process with clearances expiring at different times.”

She added that the agency has resolved previous vetting backlogs.

“The SSA has addressed the vetting backlog and [is] now in the process of implementing a re-vetting plan to ensure that re-vetting be conducted six months before the clearance expires,” the minister concluded.

High-level panel review report

The high-level panel review report, released in 2019, exposed the extent of dysfunction within the SSA.

The report highlighted how the SSA was engulfed in political factionalism, with former president Jacob Zuma being accused of using the intelligence services for his own political and personal interests

Ntshavheni previously indicated that government implemented 67% of the recommendations in the report.

She stressed that the SSA was strengthening governance and internal controls to prevent future irregularities and financial misconduct.

READ MORE: SCA overturns State Security ruling barring ‘secret report’ on US spying on ANC

Recommendations not yet implemented will, according to the minister, receive attention “as soon as the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill (GILAB) becomes law”.

The bill is currently awaiting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s approval.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong announced last week that the SSA was finalising an independent panel to handle internal disciplinary actions against those responsible for the agency’s mismanagement.

It was previously revealed that one SSA member and two non-members were criminally charged and convicted for offences exposed at the State Capture Commission.