Steenhuisen’s exit stirs debate

Agricultural groups say resolving foot-and-mouth disease now outweighs internal party politics.

There have been mixed reactions to Steenhuisen’s announcement that he would be focusing on resolving the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak and his ministerial duties, after he announcement that he will not run for a third term as DA party leader.

Agricultural organisation TLU SA general manager Bennie van Zyl said he hoped Steenhuisen could give his full attention to solving the problem.

Farmers call for process over politics

“For TLU SA, it is about the farmer and the farmer alone. We have no business with political views and opinions,” he said.

“For us, it is important that the department of agriculture set in motion a specific process. When these processes come to the table, every decision must be made to influence the farmer and his sustainability.”

Van Zyl warned it was not wise to announce the private sector was being included in the fight against FMD, but wanting the state to maintain control over the vaccination and its distribution.

“If the state is serious, it will admit it has capacity problems and Steenhuisen has already done so. But then it must use the expertise and capacity that is there and it lies in the private sector,” he said.

Van Zyl said the agricultural sector needed saving and Steenhuisen was in a position to do so.

AfriForum stood by its previous comment that it remained outside the party politics.

“AfriForum’s members think for themselves and no party can take their support for granted. Our members’ votes must be earned,” said the organisation’s CEO, Kallie Kriel.

DA leaders reflect on Steenhuisen’s legacy

Some senior DA officials have expressed their gratitude for Steenhuisen.

Hill-Lewis said Steenhuisen deserves honour and recognition for what he’s achieved as DA leader over the past six years.

“He took over at a difficult time, but he steadied the ship, got the DA focused again and returned us to growth in 2024,” he said.

“He brought opposition parties together ahead of the 2024 election and then led the DA into national government for the first time,” he said.

“That alone makes him one of the most consequential leaders in our party’s history.”

Tshwane DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink said Steenhuisen leaves the party in a stronger position than when he took over.

“His partnership with Helen Zille united the party and gave us much-needed ideological coherence,” Brink said.

“I can attest to his support for me as a young DA leader. In a lineup of leaders that started with Jannie Steytler in 1959, it was Steenhuisen who led our party into government in 2024.

“Our participation in the GNU is important, but it is one aspect of our offer to voters. Our aspiration must be to unite a new majority based on shared values and to change society, not just to keep the doomsday pact out.”

Steenhuisen described his tenure as marked by many successes.

“The DA successfully negotiated the formation of the government of national unity with President Cyril Ramaphosa,” he said.

