Port of Cape Town feels the Middle East conflict’s impact

The Port of Cape Town has recorded a 112% surge in diverted vessels, after global shipping companies rerouted ships around the Cape of Good Hope as the Strait of Hormuz remains a high-risk route for global trade.

This comes after escalating conflict in the Middle East disrupted one of the world’s most critical global trade routes.

Global shipping companies such as Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd were among the first to reroute their vessels for safety reasons.

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry said this shift has resulted in a surge in Cape diversions as of early March 2026, adding roughly 10-14 days to transit times and significantly increasing fuel and insurance costs for global trade.

Cape Town feels the impact

The chamber said Western Cape exporters and agricultural producers are already feeling the weight of logistical disruptions and rising input costs arising from the unfolding crisis in the Middle East.

“The Cape Chamber can confirm ongoing cargo disruptions at Cape Town Port, with some Cape Town shipments to or transiting the Middle East on hold until further notice,” said the chamber in a statement.

The statement followed a major international shipping line issuing instructions to Cape Town shipping agents to remove and unpack their containers already packed for export at the Cape Town Container Terminal.

Agriculture in trouble

The chamber added that the Agri Western Cape has raised concerns about the timing of the Middle East conflict and its impact, while exporters are already feeling the pressure on their finances.

“Agri Western Cape says the timing of the conflict is particularly precarious for an agricultural sector currently on the brink of its main grain planting season, and now faced with a spike in diesel and fertiliser costs, two non-negotiable inputs.

“Exporters in the Western Cape say the current conflict has already had knock-on effects on freight costs, fuel prices and supply chains.”

SA exports fruits

The chamber emphasised that the Middle East and the United Arab Emirates in particular, is a growth market for Western Cape fruit.

Terry Gale, Exporters Western Cape’s chairperson, said the biggest challenge is what happens to containers already at sea or in transit to these markets. He has called for a close engagement between government and industry to mitigate potential negative impacts.

Lesego Majatladi, vice chairperson of the Cape Chamber’s tourism and hospitality portfolio committee, said the chamber believes the country’s tourism sector is facing both positive and negative impacts.

According to Majatladi, disrupted routes may cause travellers to reconsider long-haul trips, particularly as Dubai serves as a global interchange.

SA tourism benefits

“However, the Western Cape may also benefit from being viewed as a stable and safe destination,” Majatladi added.

The challenge for the region will be to strengthen its global positioning as a secure alternative amid the uncertainty in global travel interchange.

Vanessa Davidson, vice chairperson of the oceans economy portfolio, highlighted that the risk is no longer theoretical.

“One marine manufacturing company has already cancelled attendance at the Korean International Boat Show due to airspace closures,” she reports.

