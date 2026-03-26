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Stepfather who sexually assaulted stepson gets two life sentences

Picture of Lukholo Mazibuko

By Lukholo Mazibuko

Intern Journalist

2 minute read

26 March 2026

02:04 pm

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According to police reports, the accused stepfather began abusing his stepson in 2019.

Stepfather who sexually assaulted stepson gets two life sentences

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A 36-year-old man was sentenced to two life terms of imprisonment by the Groblersdal Regional Court for the rape of his 15-year-old stepson. 

He will be serving an additional five years for sexual assault. 

Long-running abuse

According to police reports, the accused stepfather began abusing his stepson in 2019.

He had been living with the victim and his mother in the Masakaneng Informal Settlement in Groblersdal. 

Reports said he would often come home drunk and molest the 15-year-old. 

“The abuse escalated to rape with the stepfather forcing himself on the victim to perform unacceptable acts and often uttering degrading words to him,” Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said on Wednesday. 

The Limpopo Provincial Commissioner said the victim suffered for four years. 

“The ordeal continued for four years until the victim finally opened up to his mother in 2024, who immediately reported the matter to the police,” said Hadebe. 

Arrest

The Groblersdal Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit arrested the accused on 11 October 2024. 

Police arrested him at a local farm where he worked. The South African Police Service (Saps) assigned Warrant Officer Victoria Lekgala Phala to the case.

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The accused made several court appearances before the court granted bail, but a judge ultimately found him guilty on Tuesday.

The court also declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm.

Hadebe welcomed the tough sentence on Wednesday. 

“This sentence sends a strong message to perpetrators of gender-based violence and child abuse that the police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring they are brought to justice.”

NOW READ: KZN man sentenced to double life for killing two siblings over livestock dispute

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Crime Gender-based Violence (GBV) sexual abuse sexual assault

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