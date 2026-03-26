Inside Springbok Elrigh Louw’s romantic fairytale wedding to stunning bride Mirinthea (PICS)

Springbok star Elrigh Louw finally married his longtime love Mirinthea in a dreamy Valentine's Day ceremony.

South African rugby fans are accustomed to seeing dominance on the field, characterised by power, precision and passion.

However, earlier this year, the loose forward showed a softer and deeply romantic side. He tied the knot with his longtime partner Mirinthea Bezuidenhout in a celebration that felt straight out of a fairytale.

After six years of dating, the couple officially sealed their love on 14 February 2026. They chose Valentine’s Day as the symbolic date to begin their new chapter as husband and wife.

Their wedding took place in the picturesque Stellenbosch region, with celebrations hosted at the beautiful Bona Bona Game Lodge.

The setting provided the perfect backdrop for a ceremony filled with warmth, elegance and heartfelt moments.

A love story years in the making

Elrigh and Mirinthea’s journey began quietly years ago when they met through mutual friends.

What began as a simple connection gradually evolved into a strong partnership founded on support, trust and shared dreams.

Throughout Elrigh‘s demanding rugby career, Mirinthea remained a constant presence by his side. This was especially true during challenging periods that included serious injuries and recovery phases.

Those close to the couple often describe Mirinthea as his biggest cheerleader. She proudly showed up at matches and celebrated his milestones both publicly and privately.

Her social media posts often captured glimpses of their life together showing a relationship rooted in loyalty and deep affection.

When Elrigh finally proposed in October 2025, fans and friends alike were thrilled having watched their bond evolve over the years.

The engagement marked the beginning of a whirlwind few months.

These months were filled with wedding preparations, bridal showers and a vibrant bachelorette celebration that Mirinthea shared with her followers.

Style and elegance on full display

The wedding itself was a vision of understated sophistication. Guests arrived dressed in coordinated neutral tones, creating a serene and timeless aesthetic that complemented the natural beauty of the venue.

The bride stole the spotlight in a delicate, long lace gown from Blanco Bridal Couture. She radiated grace and confidence as she walked down the aisle.

Her bridesmaids added a modern flair to the ceremony in dresses sourced from Lovu ZA.

Their looks were styled with assistance from fitness influencer Brigitte Willers.

Meanwhile, the groom looked every bit the leading man in a sharply tailored suit from Boss Tailor SA.

He embodied both athletic charisma and classic refinement.

Tiemensmas Photo and Film captured official wedding moments.

Their images later surfaced online to widespread admiration.

Fans praised the couple’s chemistry and the intimate atmosphere of the celebration.

Teammates, cheers, and plans

Several of Elrigh’s Springbok teammates were in attendance, bringing a lively energy to the festivities. Pictures posted highlighted the strong camaraderie within South African rugby circles.

These images also underscored how much the occasion meant to the groom.

Despite the excitement surrounding the wedding, the newlyweds are not slowing down anytime soon.

The couple has already begun planning a romantic honeymoon getaway to Mauritius scheduled for May 2026. This trip offers them a chance to unwind and reflect on their journey together.