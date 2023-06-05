Twelve students arrested for allegedly torching UFH ‘over congested exam timetable’

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

About 12 University of Fort Hare students have been arrested in connection with an act of arson, police have confirmed.

This comes after a group of students allegedly went amok, looted a cafeteria and also damaged several University of Fort Hare properties at the campus in Alice.

Police also confirmed that the suspects aged between 19 and 22 are due to appear in the Alice Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 6 June on charges of malicious damage to property and housebreaking and theft (business premises).

In a display of apparent discontentment with the exam timetable, a group of students is believed to have vandalised and set fire to various university infrastructure on the Fort Hare campus.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday night, has raised concerns about the underlying frustrations among the student body and the impact on the smooth functioning of academic activities.

Reports indicate that the targeted facility was the University of Fort Hare (UFH) indoor sports centre, where the students allegedly unleashed their fury. Furniture was destroyed, a university shop was vandalised, and the windows of a computer lab were shattered, according to UFH spokesperson JP Roodt.

Exam timetable

The motive behind the students’ actions is believed to stem from grievances related to the exam timetable.

However, Roodt quickly dismissed the allegations circulating on social media that the entire sports centre had been completely devastated by the fire. He clarified that only the foyer area was affected.

In response to the incident, UFH management promptly initiated an investigation into what they deemed an “unlawful” gathering. The university administration expressed bewilderment over the trigger that led to such destructive behavior and damage.

Roodt addressed the allegations surrounding congested exam timetables as the possible cause of the violence on campus, stating that they were unfounded.

He explained: “Ahead of the exams, students and faculties were consulted, and any clashes in the exam modules were brought to the attention of the examinations department. Adjustments were made to accommodate these concerns. Furthermore, no formal complaints regarding clashes in the exam timetable, affecting the majority of the student body, were lodged with the management by the Student Representative Council (SRC).”

Eyewitnesses

He also emphasised that instances of isolated exam timetable clashes were not uncommon and should not justify resorting to acts of protest or vandalism.

UFH said it was actively gathering information from eyewitnesses, and they are meticulously reviewing social media posts preceding the incident. The university is also examining CCTV footage in an effort to identify the individuals responsible for the damage.

Roodt expressed that UFH management has not ruled out the possibility of foul play. Despite the disruption caused by the incident, the university remains resolute in ensuring the continuity of academic activities. Exams will proceed as scheduled, with only the morning sessions on Monday at both the Alice and East London campuses being rescheduled.