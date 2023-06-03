Daily news update: Section 194 Inquiry, Fort Hare SIU investigation and Uber and Bolt cabs torched

By Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

‘Section 194 Inquiry won’t be distracted by gossip,’ says ANC MP on Mkhwebane extortion claims

Some MPs have come to the defence of the Section 194 Committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi amid allegations that he attempted to solicit a bribe from suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Dyantyi, African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Pemmy Majodina and former minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson have been accused trying to extort funds from Mkhwebane to make her impeachment inquiry into her fitness to hold office “go away”.

Mkhwebane’s legal fees back on the agenda as Mpofu hikes his daily rate

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane during the inquiry into her fitness to hold office at Parliament in Cape Town on 2 November 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The impeachment process against Busisiwe Mkhwebane is set to resume next week following a two month halt.

The Section 194 Inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to pause due to the impasse over her legal representation and funding.

Fort Hare university to oppose application to thwart SIU investigation

General view of the entrance of the University of Fort Hare in Alice, Eastern Cape. Photo: Supplied/University of Fort Hare

The University of Fort Hare says it will be opposing Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s application to stop the SIU investigation into the university.

This after Mabuyane filed papers to declare President Cyril Ramaphosa’s SIU proclamation to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration unconstitutional and invalid.

Maponya Mall attack: ‘We can’t allow ordinary people to become victims,’ says Nhlanhla Lux

At least three e-hailing cars belonging to Bolt and Uber drivers have been torched outside Maponya Mall in Soweto. Photo: Twitter/@tndaba

Former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux says it is unfortunate that ordinary Soweto residents were the victims of a war they know nothing about.

Lux was speaking on Friday morning at Maponya Mall after an alleged confrontation between minibus taxi drivers and e-hailing drivers on Thursday evening.

At least three e-hailing cabs belonging to Bolt and Uber were torched outside the mall.

WATCH: Uber and Bolt e-hailing cabs torched in Soweto

A screengrab of the video of the attack on e-hailing cars at Maponya Mall in Soweto.

At least three e-hailing cabs belonging to Bolt and Uber have been torched outside Maponya Mall in Soweto.

Photos and videos have emerged on social media showing the Uber and Bolt cars in flames on Thursday night.

Three robbers killed as two shootouts take place in one day in Durban

Picture for illustration only: iStock

Three armed robbers were killed in a shootout with police in Durban on Friday, shortly after stealing money from a man who had just left a bank in the Westville suburb.

“Reports indicate that the victim has just withdrawn an undisclosed amount of money from a bank when he was accosted by armed suspects who robbed him of the money and fled the scene in two getaway vehicles,” said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Earlier in the day, another dramatic shootout happened in Durban near the King Shaka International Airport.

Stellenbosch: Billionaire Christo Wiese backs motion against Heunis

Picture File: Billionare businessman Christo Wiese. Photo: Gallo Images/Financial Mail/Hetty Zantman

Voting got underway on Thursday night over the motion to remove Stellenbosch University (SU) convocation head Advocate Jan Heunis after nepotism allegations against Vice-Chancellor Wim de Villiers gripped the institution.

Billionaire businessman and alumni Christo Wiese took to the podium at the extraordinary convocation meeting held at Bloemhof Girls’ High in Stellenbosch.

Speaking in Afrikaans, Wiese told the audience that the motion had nothing to do with De Villiers.

NPA expands capacity to tackle state capture, corruption cases

Picture File: NPA head Advocate Shamila Batohi. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has announced that it is adopting a “more strategic and focused approach” in prosecuting state capture and corruption-related cases.

The NPA has recently come under fire over its lack of successful prosecutions related to state capture cases, despite the fact that there is a mountain of evidence from the Zondo Commission that suggests that widespread corruption took place in state institutions.

Minnie Dlamini and others attend billionaire’s wedding in Paris

Media personality Minnie Dlamini. Picture: Instagram @MinnieDlamini

Media personality Minnie Dlamini was one of the South African A-listers invited to the property mogul Sisa Ngebulana’s wedding in Paris.

The TV presenter posted pictures and videos on her Insta stories. In one story, she is dancing with a glass of champagne in hand.

