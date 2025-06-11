Nine dead as the Eastern Cape battles devastating floods

Rescue teams are still searching for a minibus taxi carrying schoolchildren that was swept away.

now falls in the Eastern Cape, 10 June 2025. Picture: Eastern Cape Department of Transport

Nine people have died in the Eastern Cape due to flooding caused by severe weather conditions in the province, with fears that the death toll may rise.

The deaths occurred amid adverse weather conditions, intense cold, and snow, which have battered the province.

Bodies

Six of the bodies were found around Decoligny village in Mthatha, while the seventh body was recovered at Tsolo near the Bedlana River on Tuesday.

Eastern Cape government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said an additional two bodies were recovered on Tuesday evening.

Rantjie rescue teams are also still searching for a minibus taxi carrying school children that was swept away on Tuesday morning.

“Provincial Government regrets the tragic loss of life during this period and wishes to send condolences to the families of the bereaved. The severe weather conditions have also caused significant damage to road infrastructure, displacement of residents, and, unfortunately, loss of lives.

“As disaster management teams work tirelessly to assist affected households and secure the safety of residents, Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has deployed Members of the Executive Council to support the O.R. Tambo District Municipality in its efforts to rescue citizens, including ensuring the provision of necessary resources,” Rantjie said.

Tragic

Mabuyane said he is saddened by the loss of life.

“This is a devastating reminder of nature’s force. We urge everyone to exercise extra caution in areas prone to flooding. Our disaster response teams are on high alert and committed to ensuring the community’s safety.”

Disaster management

The Eastern Cape government said the province’s disaster management units, emergency services, and local municipalities are collaborating to stabilise affected areas, provide immediate support, and restore essential services.

It stated that a central coordination effort is being managed through the Joint Operations Centre (JOC), which oversees the entire flood response.

“Furthermore, provincial departments and municipal officials are continuously meeting to consolidate additional relief efforts for the affected communities.”

Mabuyane is expected to visit the OR Tambo Municipality district on Wednesday.

Missing pupils

Meanwhile, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said it has taken note of the missing minibus taxi carrying schoolchildren.

Santaco spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebels Phala said the vehicle was en route to Jumba Senior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape when it was swept away by rising water levels at the Efata Bridge.

“According to preliminary reports, the driver had contacted the vehicle owner earlier in the morning to request assistance, having noticed that the vehicle was stuck. Unfortunately, by the time help arrived, the water had engulfed the bridge.”

Rescue

Rebels Phala said that at this stage, the exact number of learners on board could not be confirmed as learners are writing exams and attending school according to varying timetables.

“So far, eyewitnesses on the scene reported seeing at least three learners clinging to trees and calling for help. The three have since been rescued.

“Santaco is deeply concerned about this incident and expresses its hopes for a safe and speedy resolution. We commend the efforts of the emergency services and urge the public to allow them the space and support they need to carry out their work effectively,” Rebels Phala said.

