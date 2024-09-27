Sundown vs Chiefs and Comic Con – Traffic disruptions expected in Joburg

JMPD says motorists should expects changes on the roads near FNB Stadium on Saturday.

There are two epic events in Johannesburg on Saturday, 28 September. Picture: Canva.

Motorists should expect a rough ride and heavy traffic congestion on roads near FNB Stadium in Johannesburg with two epic events on Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns are in red-hot form heading into their much-anticipated clash against old rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium.

The traffic congestion will be further exacerbated by Comic Con Africa, the largest multi-genre pop-culture and gaming exhibition at the Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec). The event runs until Sunday.

Road changes

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said motorists can expect some changes on the roads to accommodate bulging traffic.

Fihla said Nasrec Road will be converted to form three lanes towards the stadium before the match and three lanes away from the stadium after the game.

“This will be from the N17 traffic circle to Shaft 17 Road on the northern side of the stadium, and from Adcock Ingram Road to Recreation Road on the southern side of the stadium. Closure on Nasrec Road between Shaft 17 Road and Recreation Road.

ALSO READ: Comic Con set to return at Joburg Expo Centre in September

Alternate routes

“Soweto Highway will be closed off to traffic between the N1 bridge and Mentz Street in Booysens. Another closure is on Booysens Reserve Road between Crownwood Road and Nasrec Road,” Fihla said.

Fihala added that officers will be on duty to ensure the safety of pedestrians and other road users, enforce traffic regulations, and assist with traffic flow before and after the game.

“Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to avoid congestion. We also urge residents living around the FNB Stadium vicinity to be patient before, during, and after the match.

“Alternative routes to avoid the FNB Stadium precinct are the N1 Highway, the M1 Highway, the N12 Highway, Main Reef Road, Aerodrome Road, and Adcock Ingram Road,” Fihala said.

Fihla has appealed to road users to acquaint themselves with traffic management for the day so they can plan their routes accordingly.

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Mngqithi pays respect to Chiefs ahead of Premiership showdown