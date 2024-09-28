OPINION – Nabi’s Chiefs face the acid test against Sundowns

Nasreddine Nabi’s Chiefs need to take the attack to Sundowns to get a result. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

If there was ever a game that new Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi needed to show what he’s about, the clash against Mamelodi Sundowns is a perfect opportunity to do that.

The euphoria around the positive start to the new Betway Premiership season under Nabi is hard to overlook. Two wins in as many matches against Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu have the Amakhosi faithful dreaming again.

Chiefs hit the ground running

No one can blame them if we’re being honest. It looks like the Tunisian has hit the ground running. Expectations will be heightened following the positive start to the league campaign. Barring the second half display against Usuthu, Chiefs have shown more urgency and hunger than in previous seasons.

Nabi is cooking and the signs are positive for everyone associated with the Glamour Boys. Another win against their old rival Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday would taste even sweeter for the legions of Chiefs fans.

With all due respect to Gallants and AmaZulu, the grudge match against Sundowns will be Chiefs’ biggest test of the season so far. A positive result in games of this magnitude goes a long way in the team’s overall belief. To be counted amongst the best again, Chiefs have to compete and beat the best in class.

Fans place so much importance on these big games. The bragging rights are also at stake. This game will tell us if the Soweto giants have turned the corner or not.

Nabi has passed his first two tests admirably but in terms of quality they don’t come bigger than the reigning champions. A loss at FNB Stadium could just spoil the early feel-good atmosphere of his tenure.

The Brazilians thrashed Chiefs 5-1 the last time the two teams met at the same venue. Big coaches come with solutions in big games and whatever the plan is. Nabi has to show why the club pulled out of the stops to bring him to South Africa.

Chiefs have to be brave

Chiefs are playing at home, they have to be brave and take the game to Sundowns from the first whistle. I doubt parking the bus is an option against a free-scoring Sundowns team that has found the back of the net 14 times in the last four games. Nabi was cautious when asked about his approach and let it be known it won’t be a train smash if his team loses.

Nabi’s imprint on the new-look Chiefs will be put under the spotlight. In case Nabi wasn’t aware, he wasn’t brought to South Africa for a top four finish. Expectations at Chiefs are high and the time has come for him to show that he’s ready to challenge his peers.

It’s still early to pass judgement on Nabi but the tussle against Sundowns will tell us more of what we need to know about his pedigree.