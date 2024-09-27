Sundowns’ Mngqithi pays respect to Chiefs ahead of Premiership showdown

'It's still too early for anyone to start thinking that we have found our groove,' warned the Sundowns head coach.

Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has praised Kaizer Chiefs for the way they have started the season. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns are in red-hot form heading into their much-anticipated clash against old rivals Kaizer Chiefs, but their coach Manqoba Mngqithi is treading carefully as they gear up to battle behind enemy lines.

The Brazilians thrashed Amakhosi 5-1 the last time the two giants met at the FNB Stadium. On the night, Sundowns clinched a record-extending seventh successive league title.

Chiefs improvement

Chiefs have shown signs of improvement under new coach Nasreddine Nabi after winning their opening two games of the new Betway Premiership season. They beat Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu ahead of the grudge encounter at home to old enemies Sundowns.

“We should go into this match with a lot of respect and humility. It’s still too early for anyone to start thinking that we have found our groove,” Mngqithi warned, during a joint press conference by the two clubs on Thursday in Midrand.

“The way Chiefs have started the season, with their transitions and the players that they have upfront. Gaston (Sirino) is very important for them and (Ranga) Chivaviro is also important for them. I must say that the young (Mduduzi) Shabalala has really stamped his authority.

“If you go into the match without respecting the threat that the opponent also presents, you’d be naive. It’s going to be a very interesting match against a very good team and a team that is very well supported. We also need to have a little bit of humility when we get into a match like this one. I must also commend coach Nabi for the work that he has done with the team in a very short space of time.”

Sundowns squad decisions

The big question over the omission of Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau still remains. Mngqithi didn’t give much away when asked if the two Bafana Bafana internationals will be back in his starting XI after missing the last four games.

“I think Sundowns has got a lot of big players and all the big players are playing and I’m happy with what they’ve offered so far,” Mngqithi responded when asked if the duo is in contention for the selection.

“They’re always been part of the selection process and there was never a match where they were never part of the selection process. We just have to make those decisions sometimes but they’re there, competing, they’re fit and anything can happen.”