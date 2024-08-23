Suspected outbreak of hand, foot, and mouth disease at Bloem daycare sparks urgent response

The DOH has activated the Mangaung Metro Health District Outbreak Response Team to track and trace affected children.

The Free State Department of Health (DOH) is monitoring a suspected outbreak of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) at Fichardt Park Kleuterskool Day Care in Bloemfontein. This viral illness primarily affects children under five years old.

Common symptoms include fever, sore throat, painful sores or blisters in the mouth, and a rash on the hands, feet, and sometimes the buttocks.

HFMD is highly contagious and spreads through close contact with infected individuals, saliva, and faeces.

To reduce the risk of infection, regular handwashing, avoiding close contact with those who are infected, and ensuring children stay hydrated are recommended.

HFMD usually resolves within a week, though complications may occur. Anyone showing symptoms should seek medical attention.

The department has activated the Mangaung Metro Health District Outbreak Response Team to conduct surveillance and track and trace affected children.

