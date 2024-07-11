Sync model agency faces backlash over alleged payment delays

Staff and models claim non-payment issues and unethical practices at Sync Model Management under Allessandrio Bergman's leadership.

Allegations against model agency boss Allessandrio Bergman are mounting as staff, former employees and associates come forward to paint an ugly picture of his alleged business practices as owner of Johannesburg model agency Sync.

According to an employee who declined to be named, Bergman allegedly owes talent at his agency around R1.5 million, while staff have not been paid for some time.

“Despite promises by Bergman and our continuous asking, we have not been paid,” said former staffer Preston Roux.

Other former employees claimed they were constantly given excuses about payment delays to parties owed.

The former workers added: “We were told to inform models via e-mail when they would ask for payments, that Sync was waiting for remittance from clients.”

Fired, with recieving her salary

Another former staffer said persistent questions to Bergman about timely payments led to her being logged out of the company’s systems. She was eventually fired, without receiving her salary.

“My husband’s car was repossessed, my medical aid is in arrears. I have no other options,” another employee lamented.

Bergman allegedly lives a lavish lifestyle, attending events, spending money ‘like water’ and swiping cards for luxury goods and entertainment.

Bergman said between 2022 and late 2023, the business experienced financial challenges due to the low demand for its services because of the economic downturn in South Africa and globally.

“Modelling agencies, including Sync Model Management, experienced the ripple effects of late payments from some of our clients and an increase in overall operating costs including, electricity, rates and rentals, etc.

“This resulted in operational disruptions and Sync Model Management having to negotiate payment terms with our models. To this end, about 80% of our models and suppliers have been paid following successfully negotiated terms.”

But staffers claim this is untrue. His former PR agency, Take Note Reputation Management, recently published a notice distancing itself from him and Sync Models.

‘Bergman made the necessary payments to settle his debts’

In a strongly worded statement, Dion Collett of Take Note wrote: “Despite assurances, Bergman has not made the necessary payments to settle his debts.”

She also highlighted misleading communications and refusal to adjust his lifestyle, which appeared to prioritise maintaining a “celebrity status” over addressing financial responsibilities.

“I am extremely disappointed that contents of confidential information have been shared with a third party without my consent,” said Bergman of Take Note.

“This goes against our service level agreement over and above previous threats received from their directors, as well as general standard and ethical business practices.”

Take Note had not been paid yet

Collett confirmed that Take Note had not been paid yet.

The allegations of financial impropriety are coupled with claims of inappropriate behaviour by Bergman. Several former employees spoke of the way he interacts with models and staffers.

One former employee described how Bergman allegedly persuaded models to have relationships by presenting himself as their key to success in the modelling industry. The Citizen has a copy of a recording made by one.

“I was one of those models who was dragged into his fantasy. He would call me his boyfriend and take me to fancy places, treating me lavishly,” he said.

Bergman denied all the allegations

Bergman denied all the allegations.

“As a young businessman who has worked hard to build Sync Model Management, I see myself as a role model for other young people who are looking up to me.

“The allegations and statements that you have outlined in your query, including inappropriate workplace behaviour, are untrue and constitute defamation under our laws.”

After The Citizen sent Bergman questions, former staff shared messages where he threatened legal action.

He also engaged a law firm to send a cease and desist demand to The Citizen.

