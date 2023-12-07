WATCH: Taxi driver urged to open case after woman assaults him on busy road

She admits her mistake, but says the taxi driver should have watched his speed on a busy road.

South Africans on social media are urging a taxi driver to file a case against a woman who assaulted him after an accident in Umhlanga on Tuesday morning.

“[I] started my day with beating up a taxi driver. I’m high on adrenaline right now,” tweeted the woman, @thusthus12, after the incident.

She claimed the taxi drove into her at high speed in the middle of the road.

“Robots were not working. I took my turn entering the road and he appeared from nowhere and hit me, my car landed on the pavement,” she tweeted.

When the taxi rank marshal tried to “threaten” her for assaulting the driver, “I told them to f**k off because if it was their mother in the car they would have shot them. That guy nearly killed us.”

Although she claimed to have been applauded by eyewitnesses on the scene, those who watched the incident on a video that has been circulating on social media have condemned her actions.

In the video, the woman can be seen confronting the taxi driver, slapping and kicking him as he tries to block the blows and get away from her.

A motorist tries to intervene, to no avail.

The women taking the video can be heard cheering her on.

“We condone nonsense though as women when it comes to GBV! If this had been the guy beating her, we’d be screaming blue murder! We need to check ourselves. This is disgusting of her and the women in the background,” said broadcaster Mpho Maboi.

“Had he retaliated, she’d undoubtedly cry foul. Reacting in that manner definitely is uncalled for,” said, Pabi Mokgatle.

The woman, identified as Thuso Khumalo, told IOL although she agreed with those criticising her for her behaviour, the taxi driver was also wrong for driving at high speed where traffic lights were not working.

“I probably shouldn’t have hit him at all, but there was nothing that warranted him driving at that speed,” she was quoted as saying.