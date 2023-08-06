Taxi strike LATEST: Depot petrol-bombed, Golden Arrow interdict and limited rail services

By Cornelia Le Roux

During the past 24 hours, a spate of attacks believed to be linked to the violent taxi strike in Cape Town have taken place.

This while negotiations between Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and City of Cape Town officials have been in locked-in talks since Friday evening.

Taxi strike:

The week-long strike has been ongoing since Thursday and was sparked by the impounding of minibus taxis in the Mother City on Tuesday as per new by-laws.

Taxi drivers claim they are being targeted, and arrests and seizures are effected in a brutal manner.

Golden Arrow obtains interdict

The strike has led to the torching of at least six Golden Arrow buses, with one of the bus company’s drivers shot and injured in Khayelitsha.

On Sunday, eNCA reported that Golden Arrow Bus Services granted interdict against harassment and intimidation by Cape Town taxi associations.

Destruction and mayhem

A city depot in Delft was petrol-bombed on Saturday night, and at least seven vehicles belonging to different departments, including law enforcement vehicles, were damaged or completely destroyed, according to Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith.

Delft Area Cape Town SA.. Vehicles set alight(petrol bommed)… pic.twitter.com/4Xi0E5Mw7u— Este (@Est19661) August 6, 2023

Smith said traffic officers also responded to reports of public violence in Atlantis on Saturday.

Three vehicles were torched in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, and arson equipment, as well as tyres were seized in Atlantis.

Concerns that Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers might be targeted during the strike have also been expressed after officer Zanikhaya Kwinana, was fatally shot while on a crime prevention patrol for any taxi strike-related incidents in Nyanga.

Other taxi strike-related incidents

Hospitals and clinics continue to struggle due to the Western Cape taxi strike,

Health workers have been attacked and hospitals and clinics blocked, leading to the postponement of surgeries and admissions.

Eskom company vehicle was petrol-bombed in Khayelitsha.

Vehicles set alight in Khayelitsha, Langa and Atlantis.

Protests, with reports of tyres set alight in Atlantis, Bloekombos, Witsand and Borcherds Quarry, and

Stone-throwing along the N7 near Dunoon, where a delivery van was also set alight.

Delays due to taxi strike

Meanwhile, Metrorail will be limiting services this week as the ongoing taxi strike continues in Cape Town.

In a statement, the company said the strike had a significant impact on transport in the city, resulting in the decision to reduce services

“Please be aware that the limited service may lead to altered schedules, and increased waiting times.

“Our team is working diligently to ensure the safety and smooth functioning of the train services to the best of our abilities.

“We advise commuters to plan their journeys, accordingly, considering possible delays, and to seek alternative transportation options if needed.”

Commuters are advised to expect delays of more than an hour as a result of a staff shortage.

