Taxi strike updates and THAT video of Cape Town cops assaulting driver [WATCH]

Despite an emergency late-night meeting on Friday between Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and City of Cape Town officials following the taxi industry’s suspension of services, thousands of commuters were still left stranded on Saturday as the violent strike continued.

Santaco chairperson Mandla Hermanus told News24 that the meetings with stakeholders are still ongoing.

On Tuesday a tense standoff ensued when several minibuses were impounded. The police threw stun grenades at taxi drivers, and the City’s safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith said live rounds were fired at officers.

The week-long strike stems from the City of Cape Town’t decision to implement a by-law that empowers officers to impound a taxi instead of issuing a fine.

Some of the incidents which have been reported so far, include:

A Golden Arrow bus driver shot and injured in Khayelitsha;

Eskom company vehicle was petrol-bombed in Khayelitsha

Vehicles set alight in Khayelitsha, Langa and Atlantis;

Protests, with reports of tyres set alight in Atlantis, Bloekombos, Witsand and Borcherds Quarry, and

Stone-throwing along the N7 near Dunoon, where a delivery van was also set alight.

Viral video of police manhandling driver

While minibus operators are known to cut corners when it comes to the rules of the road and the Santaco strike has stirred up violent disorder, its appears it’s not just the taxi drivers who are handing out the violence.

A viral video clip surfaced on Friday, showing South African Police Service (Saps) officials beating up a driver who had been pulled from his minibus taxi on Wednesday when violence erupted after the start of taxis being impounded.

In the footage, the metro police were also seen breaking a taxi window with a baton and demanding a group of taxi operators get on the ground.

‘Unfortunate incident’: Call for police officials to be held accountable

Parliament transport committee chairperson Mina Lesoma has responded to the viral clip, calling for the police officials members caught on camera to be held accountable.

“This is an unfortunate incident and those responsible should be held to account in the same way SAPS assigned to the deputy president are. There is enforcement of law, but the behaviour in the video borders on disrespect and abuse of positions,” Lesoma was quoted as saying by TimesLIVE.

‘Force was required’ – JP Smith

In a statement, MMC for security and safety JP Smith was adamant that due to the situation, force was required from Saps and that it was not a case of police brutality.