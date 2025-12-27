Teen pregnancy undermining South Africa’s future, minister says

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said pregnancy makes teenagers more vulnerable to poverty and gender-based violence

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) says that teenage pregnancy continues to undermine the health, education and prospects of young South Africans.

Teen pregnancy challenges

To arrest the scourge, Sindisiwe Chikunga, Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities, urged teenagers, parents, teachers, communities and social partners to intensify efforts to prevent teenage pregnancy.

“Teenage pregnancy remains a serious social and developmental challenge. It often results in interrupted schooling, increased dropout rates, limited economic opportunities and heightened vulnerability to poverty and gender-based violence,” she said in a statement.

Chikunga said these outcomes affect not only young girls, but also young boys, families and communities at large.

The minister said preventing adolescent pregnancy is a shared responsibility and that teenage girls must be empowered with knowledge, self-confidence and support to make informed decisions about their bodies and futures.

She also said teenage boys must understand that responsibility, respect and accountability are central to healthy relationships and life choices.

“Protecting young people from early and unplanned parenthood is about safeguarding their rights, dignity, and future. Our children deserve opportunities to learn, grow, and thrive without being forced into adult responsibilities too early,” Chikunga said.

The minister urged young people to:

Prioritise education, personal development and long-term goals;

Delay sexual activity until they are mentally and emotionally ready;

Resist peer pressure and report coercion or abuse;

Seek guidance from parents, caregivers, teachers, social workers and health professionals; and

Access accurate, age-appropriate sexual and reproductive health information from clinics, schools and trusted sources.

Chikunga called on parents and caregivers to create safe spaces for open and honest conversations with young people, while schools and community structures must strengthen life skills education and youth development programmes.

She said this call aligns with the government’s broader commitments under the National Development Plan, the National Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights Framework, and the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, which she said recognised that early prevention and youth empowerment are key to breaking cycles of vulnerability.

High number of teenage pregnancies

Chikunga added that the department remained committed to working with all sectors of society to empower young people and promote responsible behaviour.

This comes in the backdrop of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) health MEC Nomagugu Simelane voicing her alarm at the increasing number of babies born to teenage mothers during her visit to Ladysmith Provincial Hospital in the uThukela District Municipality on Thursday to officiate the welcoming ceremony for Christmas babies.

Simelane expressed concern over young mothers, highlighting that three 15-year-olds gave birth — two at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital and one at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital.

